The Best NASCAR Events Any Fan Should See

NASCAR is one of the biggest auto racing events in the world, and certainly the most popular one in the United States of America. Thousands of fans flock to their screens or to the tracks to watch fast cars race down difficult tracks, all the while cheering on their favorite drivers.

NASCAR’s popularity seems to be growing in the past couple of years. An ever increasing number of people are tuning in to watch some of the biggest races. However, in order to truly be experienced, some of these events need to be seen live. In this article, we are going to go through a few NASCAR races that any fan of the sport should see live, at least once.

Daytona 500

Starting off our list is perhaps the most popular race in the NASCAR world. There is nary a fan of NASCAR (and auto racing in general) who has not heard of the Daytona 500. It is one of the most popular race tracks in the world. Certainly it is hugely popular when it comes to placing bets. If we were to take a look at Novibet sports, we would find that NASCAR enjoys quite a bit of popularity, and the Daytona 500 is one of the most popular tracks to wager on.

As the name suggests, the track is held on a 500 mi track (800 km). Routinely, the Daytona 500 gets the best ratings out of any NASCAR event. The winner of the race is awarded the Harvey J. Earl Trophy and their car is put on display for a year at the Daytona 500 Experience.

Southern 500

Known as the Cook Out Southern 500 is another of the United States’ most popular NASCAR tracks. The 500 mi track is located in Darlington, South Carolina, and has seen some of the biggest and most iconic races in the history of the NASCAR organization. Among them, the ones everyone’s likely heard of are Darrel Waltrip’s swan song victory, Bill Elliot’s 1985 conquest and plenty of others.

With so many of NASCAR’s biggest events taking place on this track, fans of the sport owe it to themselves to check out at least one live race, if not for the experience, then for the history.

GEICO 500

Formerly known as the Talladega, the GEICO 500 is certainly one of the biggest events in NASCAR. Once upon a time, the GEICO 500 was a part of the Winston Million, however, this is no longer the case. The first race on this track was held in 1971, and since then, the course has seen its fair share of events that are worth checking out.

Some of NASCAR’s greatest racers in history have had memorable experiences on this race. Among them are included names such as Bill Elliot, Darrell Waltrip, David Pearson and quite a few more of NASCAR’s biggest names. In 2022, Ross Chastain won the race, and is currently the defending champion of the Geico 500.