Caymus Vineyards Partners with SRX and Paul Tracy for Final Two Races of the Season

With a long history of supporting motorsports, Caymus Vineyards and the Wagner family expand their auto racing portfolio with a partnership with the SRX Series and veteran INDYCAR Series driver, Paul Tracy, for the final two races of the season. The family’s Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon will adorn Tracy’s No. 3 car for the races at I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Missouri, on July 16, and the season finale at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, on July 23.



“I’ve been a loyal consumer of Caymus and other wines made by the Wagners for many years, whether it’s Caymus Cabernet, Bonanza or Conundrum,” Tracy said. “I’m excited to have Bonanza on my SRX Series car for the last two races of the 2022 season. This partnership is a great fit because of the excellence of the wine going hand-in-hand with a series that has some of the best racing talent in our sport.”



In addition to Caymus Vineyards’ primary sponsorship of Tracy’s No. 3 car, the race winner and podium finishers at each of the last two events will receive a bottle of Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, while all of the drivers in the starting field will receive a bottle of Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon.



“SRX is very happy to partner with an elite brand such as Caymus Vineyards,” said Don Hawk, Camping World SRX CEO. “The sponsorship and the podium finish presentation align one of Napa Valley’s most celebrated wineries with a racing series that features world class drivers and a large, growing and passionate fanbase.”



The Wagner family – who founded Caymus Vineyards – most recently announced partnerships with NASCAR driver Ty Dillon and Petty GMS for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, as well as INDYCAR driver Felix Rosenqvist for the 2022 Indianapolis 500.



“We’ve been a sponsor in auto racing for nearly a decade and this partnership with the SRX Series and driver Paul Tracy is a natural extension of our motorsports strategy,” said Karen Perry, Executive Vice President of Caymus Vineyards. “We’re especially thrilled that Paul knows and loves our wines. The SRX Series features some of the top drivers in the world and the weekly television viewership, coupled with the significant fan support and engagement, makes it an easy decision for us to come aboard for the final two races of the 2022 schedule.”



The Wagners have a history in Napa Valley dating back to the 1850’s. Chuck Wagner and his late parents, Lorna and Charlie, started Caymus Vineyards in 1972. They were a family of farmers who worked together for decades to create a signature style of Cabernet Sauvignon. Today, the family’s two Cabernets – Caymus Napa Valley and Caymus Special Selection – are among the region's most celebrated wines. Chuck now works alongside two of his children, Charlie and Jenny, and the family produces diverse wines from Napa Valley, other parts of California and beyond. Continually pursuing new ideas, they feel extremely fortunate to spend their days farming grapes and making wine. more information, please visit wagnerfamilyofwine.com.

With four races complete in the 2022 Camping World SRX Series Season, drivers now head to I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. The races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET and Paramount+.

SRX PR