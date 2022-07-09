TOYOTA USAC: Kofoid leads Meseraull, Grant in Toyota 1-2-3 in USAC Nationals at Huset’s

Buddy Kofoid drove through the field from the 12th starting position to win the opening night of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ USAC Nationals at Huset’s Speedway Friday, with fellow Toyota drivers Thomas Meseraull and Justin Grant placing second and third.

The victory is Kofoid’s fifth in USAC competition this season and is his 33rd career national midget feature win, moving him into sole possession of third-place all-time among Toyota drivers behind only Christopher Bell (59) and Kyle Larson (35).

With the top-12 being inverted for the start, Mitchel Moles and Grant would make up the front row coming to the green flag with Moles jumping out to the lead. As Moles paced the race, Brenham Crouch would move up to second on lap two with Grant running third. It wasn’t long, though, before Kofoid quickly began his charge through the field, climbing up to fifth by lap six.

Moles, a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year honors with CB Industries, continued to lead through the midway point of the 30-lap feature with Kofoid moving past Crouch for second on lap 19. Two laps later, Kofoid would throw a slider through turn three and into four to take over the point position.

Kofoid would then pace the field for the final 10 laps with Meseraull overtaking RMS Racing teammate Grant for second. They were followed by Crouch in fourth and Cannon McIntosh, who came through the field from 11th to earn the final spot in the top five.

Three more Toyota-powered drivers would earn top-10 finishes on the night with Bryant Wiedeman finishing sixth, Logan was eighth and Taylor Reimer placing tenth.

The USAC Nationals continue at Huset’s Speedway Saturday and Sunday night.

Quotes:

Buddy Kofoid, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “Being high point guy, we started in the highest spot we could in 12th. I knew it was going to be tough coming through the field. The first few laps my car was just so good. We were able to get through traffic well. This car was just so maneuverable. Hopefully, we can keep this up through the next two nights. I owe this all to Keith Kunz and Pete Willoughby for giving me this opportunity for the last two and a half years. And of course, I couldn’t do this without Mobil 1 and Toyota Racing.”

Thomas Meseraull, RMS Racing: “This RMS Racing car was super-fast. I’m pumped to have gone from second to sixth tonight. Thanks to everyone who came out here tonight.”

TRD PR