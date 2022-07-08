South African Native Arnout Kok Looking to Build on Success in Mid-Ohio

After an impressive ARCA Menards Series debut last year at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Arnout Kok is eager to return. The Durban, South Africa native will once again pilot the No. 10 Brand South Africa Toyota Camry for Fast Track Racing in this weekend’s Dawn 150. American Blast Systems will join as a co-primary sponsor with Mike’s Weather Page joining as an associate sponsor.



Kok made his American professional motorsports debut in 2021 in Mid-Ohio scoring an impressive 9th place finish. Kok's racing career spans the globe competing in Formula Ford, Formula Asia, Historic F1, Formula Junior, Formula GTI, Legends, and Late Models.



“I’m excited to be back behind the wheel of the No. 10 Fast Track Racing ARCA car at Mid-Ohio," said Kok. "I ran my first race on American soil here last year and had a great day with a top ten finish. I am grateful for the support from Brand South Africa, American Blast Systems, and Mike’s Weather Page. I can't wait to give these guys another great race and see if we can top our 2021 finish.”



The Dawn 150, the ninth race of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season, is scheduled for Saturday, July 8 with a start time of 5 p.m. ET.



Arnout Kok PR