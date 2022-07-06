Wednesday, Jul 06

WTO & Roush Yates Engines Form Technical Partnership

Roush Yates Engines and WTO announce a technical partnership to expedite machining of engine components to support internal design, development, and build of NASCAR and Road Racing engines.

WTO, a German-based company, designs and manufactures technological top-quality precision toolholders and tooling systems for turning centers, Multi-axis mill turns, and Swiss type lathes. In addition, WTO’s CoolSpeed ultra-high speed spindles can run up to 80,000 rpm and are designed to optimize high speed machining. WTO USA out of Charlotte, North Carolina has been providing professional after-sales service and qualitative superior products for Roush Yates Engines (RYE) and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions (RYMS) to increase productivity and tool life.
“WTO is a technology-driven organization and their employees continue to provide invaluable solutions to our team,” said Todd English, VP Strategic Partnerships & Marketing at Roush Yates Engines. “As a global market leader, WTO develops state of the art technology to maximize productivity for manufacturing facilities across the globe. It is critical that we align our organization with world class companies to support our internal engine component machining as well as machining for other forms of motorsports, aerospace, defense, space, and medical markets at RYMS, where failure is not an option.”

WTO’s new generation of Smart Driven Toolholders with intelligent online process monitoring for high process reliability will allow RYE and RYMS to monitor online critical data:

  • All monitoring data (speed, temperature, vibrations, run time) will be transferred live during operation
  • Permanent monitoring of production parameters
  • Display of the operating time and remaining time until the service interval
  • Clear status presentation of all assigned driven tool holders
  • Condition monitoring of the assigned machines

CoolSpeed® mini is a new, high-speed, turbine-driven spindle. You can efficiently turn any machine into an ultra-high-speed machining center. WTO’s CoolSpeed® Ultra High-Speed Spindles for micro machining applications provides:

  • Up to 80,000 RPM                   
  • Driven by coolant, cutting oil, or air mist
  • Bearings are easily replaced with each cutting tool change                                                  
  • Dynamic run-out of 4 microns or better
“We have used WTO’s innovative products for many years and look forward to leveraging the new Smart Driven Tool Holders” Dan Keenan, VP of Engineering and Quality at Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions. “This new smart technology will provide significant data to optimize the life of the tool holder and minimize machine downtime.”
“WTO is proud to partner with Roush Yates, a world-class race engine company competing at the highest levels of the Motorsports Industry,” said Vice President, Patrick Diener. “We are committed to providing our latest manufacturing solutions to Roush Yates to supporting them in their continuous improvement process.”

