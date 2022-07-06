WTO & Roush Yates Engines Form Technical Partnership

|
Roush Yates Engines and WTO announce a technical partnership to expedite machining of engine components to support internal design, development, and build of NASCAR and Road Racing engines.
WTO, a German-based company, designs and manufactures technological top-quality precision toolholders and tooling systems for turning centers, Multi-axis mill turns, and Swiss type lathes. In addition, WTO’s CoolSpeed ultra-high speed spindles can run up to 80,000 rpm and are designed to optimize high speed machining. WTO USA out of Charlotte, North Carolina has been providing professional after-sales service and qualitative superior products for Roush Yates Engines (RYE) and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions (RYMS) to increase productivity and tool life.