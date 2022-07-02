Williams and McCarthy Post Top 10 Finishes at Perris

Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy drove the Flowdynamics sprint cars to top 10 finishes in the 1st Annual Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial at Perris Auto Speedway last Saturday night. The duo now gets a six-week summer break before returning to action at the Santa Maria Raceway on August 6th.

One of the only things hotter than the temperature at Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday was the immaculate appearance of the Flowdynamics cars. For those who thought they looked hot sitting in the pits, they were hotter once they hit the track as evidenced by Logan Williams’ second-fastest time in Woodlands Auto Display qualifying. His lap of 16.491 was just a tick slower than the fastest qualifier of the night at 16.895. McCarthy stopped the clocks at 17.351 which was the 11th quickest of the 20 cars on hand.

For the second time in a row, McCarthy, a father of two who lives in Riverside, California, and Yorba Linda’s Williams were matched up in the same heat. McCarthy started second in the 10-lapper and finished third. Williams started and finished fifth.

In the 30-lap main event on the Riverside County half-mile clay oval, both Flowdynamics drivers moved forward from their original starting positions. Williams, driving his black #5W, was coming from the inside of row four in seventh. McCarthy, in his familiar silver #28M, was on the inside of the sixth row in 11th. Williams never ran worse than fifth in the race and at one point was as high as third. He crossed the checkers not far behind the top four cars in fifth. McCarthy advanced forward three spots after starting 11th to finish in eighth.

The teammates stayed in the top 10 in the USAC/CRA championship point standings. Williams came out of the night still in fifth and is only 26-points out of fourth. McCarthy is 10th and is only 16-points out of ninth.

The July 8th and 9th races at Keller Auto Speedway and the Stone Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Thunderbowl have been canceled due to tire shortages, fuel costs, and water use regulations in the Central Valley.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamics PR