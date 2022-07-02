Coltman Farms Racing joins MPM Marketing

One of the most promising new Dirt Late Model organizations has joined MPM Marketing’s growing client list.



Coltman Farms Racing, which is owned by Brett Coltman and fields a car for veteran dirt racer Kenny Collins, has signed with MPM Marketing to help bolster the growth of his operation from a promotional and online standpoint.



With dirt racing in general beginning to gain more popularity in the United States, Coltman knew that he needed a modern approach to finding success in the current racing environment and said that MPM’s relentless efforts to promote clients like Payton Freeman, who Coltman already sponsors, convinced him to reach out to founder Tonya McCallister.



“This whole thing wouldn’t be possible without the success of Payton Freeman’s partnership with MPM,” Coltman said. “Seeing what MPM has already done for Payton and hearing how he speaks about [Tonya] is what made me want to come aboard. It’s great to be partnered with Tonya and I think we’re going to do great together.”



Coltman added that the timing of his team’s new alliance with MPM could not have been more ideal following several successful months with Collins behind the wheel.



Collins successfully qualified for the Thursday preliminary of the Colossal 100 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Dirt Track back on May 12. He also showed speed against the top Dirt Late Model operations at Eldora Speedway in June by setting the fastest time of his group during the Eldora Million.



Although Collins failed to qualify for the main event in the Eldora Million and the postponed Dirt Late Model Dream, he said those two events served a great measuring stick for where Coltman's program currently stands and believes the efficiency they have displayed will yield a victory very soon.



“We haven’t won yet, but we’ve been second, third and just about everywhere else,” Collins said. “There have been a couple of chances for us to win races, but everything has been going really smooth. Brett’s been very easy to work with and I’m happy with how things have been going so far.”



Exceeding expectations at Eldora has given Coltman and Collins more confidence heading into the second half of their 2022 schedule, which will see the team participate in a rigorous Schaeffer’s Southern Nationals Series schedule that begins on July 15 at Beckley Motorsports Park in West Virginia.



Collins said the goal with Coltman Farms Racing is still to gain experience so they can put together a more concentrated effort in 2023, but the early success they have enjoyed together so far this year has Collins optimistic that everything is ahead of schedule.



“This is a testament to Brett giving us the right equipment,” Collins said. “In these types of races, you need to have cars and engines that are up to date. Brett has provided us high quality equipment and we’ve been building ourselves a notebook along the way, so we’re just going to grow and keep getting better.”



With a second car and a brand-new engine on the way, Collins has every reason to believe that Coltman Farms Racing will continue to excel on-track while simultaneously gaining more recognition through their relationship with MPM.



Like Collins, McCallister sees the potential that Coltman Farms Racing possesses against top-tier drivers like Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton and others, which is why she is determined to help the team capitalize on their current progress and expose their story to more dirt track fans.



“We are thrilled to have Coltman Farms Racing on board as a client,” McCallister said. “Brett continues to do so much in the racing industry and it’s easy to see why he’s so successful once you talk to him. His equipment is top notch and that showed at Eldora. With the talent that Kenny Collins has behind the wheel, I think this team will succeed for years to come.”



Having seen how McCallister has worked with others in the past, Coltman believes the possibilities are endless for him and Collins on and off the track now that MPM is on their side.



“We’re really starting to get going,” Coltman said. “Many great things have been said about Tonya and the work she has done. I’ve had the chance to spend a little time with her and I think we’re going to gel very well, so I’m excited to see what her marketing can do.”

