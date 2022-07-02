FIA Formula E Announces Provisional Season 9 Calendar with New Races in India and Brazil

Two major motorsport fanbases will welcome E-Prix for the first time. Round 4 of the championship will be held in Hyderabad, India, on 11 February, while fans in Brazil will see the São Paulo E-Prix on 25 March for Round 7.

Berlin remains the only city to host an E-Prix in all nine seasons of the championship, while Seoul and Jakarta will see Formula E return following inaugural races this season. The record-breaking TV audience and sold-out grandstands in Jakarta means the city will now host an expanded double-header of races next season.

Diriyah in Saudi Arabia will host the popular double-header of night races on 27 and 28 January. Monaco, Rome and London complete the schedule of named races.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E said:

“The Season 9 calendar of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is our most expansive and dynamic racing schedule yet and I cannot wait to get started. We will continue to push the international boundaries of all-electric street racing with E-Prix in Hyderabad and São Paulo, while maintaining the hugely-popular races in Diriyah, Mexico City, Berlin, Monaco, Rome and London with Jakarta and Seoul now established on the calendar. We are also working hard to include Cape Town and a race in the USA when the provisional calendar is updated later this year.”

As well as the arrival of the much-anticipated Gen3 race car - the world’s first net zero carbon race car in the world’s first net zero carbon sport – the Formula E grid will be formed from 12 teams and 24 drivers.

From next season the only place to see new arrivals McLaren Racing, Maserati and ABT go head-to-head with historic motorsport names including Porsche, Jaguar and Nissan is on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship grid.

Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E said:

“From Round 1 in Mexico City to the climax of Season 9 in London, the stage is set for the most successful Formula E season yet. Engineers and sustainability experts at the FIA and Formula E have worked together to build the Gen3, a race car that proves how high performance and sustainablity can powerfully co-exist without compromise. We welcome Maserati back to motorsport for the first time in decades alongside McLaren Racing and the incredible roster of teams and manufacturers that makes Formula E unique. We expect Season 9 to continue our momentum of growing the global fanbase for the sport.”