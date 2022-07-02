Saturday, Jul 02

FIA Formula E Announces Provisional Season 9 Calendar with New Races in India and Brazil

 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will expand in Season 9 and the debut of the Gen3 race car to include more E-Prix races in more world cities with more race teams on the Formula E grid than ever before.
 
The Season 9 provisional calendar was published today by Formula E and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) following ratification by the FIA World Motor Sport Council and with the support of local ASNs (National Automobile Clubs) for each city.
 
The planned schedule for next season currently features 18 races between January and July 2023 on street circuits in 13 world cities, beating the previous record of 16 races in 10 different cities this season.
 
Deafening cheers from the Foro Sol grandstand will greet the new Gen3 race car, the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built, when it debuts at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez track in Mexico City on 14 January for Round 1 of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
 
Two major motorsport fanbases will welcome E-Prix for the first time. Round 4 of the championship will be held in Hyderabad, India, on 11 February, while fans in Brazil will see the São Paulo E-Prix on 25 March for Round 7.
 
Berlin remains the only city to host an E-Prix in all nine seasons of the championship, while Seoul and Jakarta will see Formula E return following inaugural races this season. The record-breaking TV audience and sold-out grandstands in Jakarta means the city will now host an expanded double-header of races next season.
 
Diriyah in Saudi Arabia will host the popular double-header of night races on 27 and 28 January. Monaco, Rome and London complete the schedule of named races.
 
Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E said:
 
“The Season 9 calendar of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is our most expansive and dynamic racing schedule yet and I cannot wait to get started. We will continue to push the international boundaries of all-electric street racing with E-Prix in Hyderabad and São Paulo, while maintaining the hugely-popular races in Diriyah, Mexico City, Berlin, Monaco, Rome and London with Jakarta and Seoul now established on the calendar. We are also working hard to include Cape Town and a race in the USA when the provisional calendar is updated later this year.”
 
As well as the arrival of the much-anticipated Gen3 race car - the world’s first net zero carbon race car in the world’s first net zero carbon sport – the Formula E grid will be formed from 12 teams and 24 drivers.
 
From next season the only place to see new arrivals McLaren Racing, Maserati and ABT go head-to-head with historic motorsport names including Porsche, Jaguar and Nissan is on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship grid.
 
Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E said:
 
“From Round 1 in Mexico City to the climax of Season 9 in London, the stage is set for the most successful Formula E season yet. Engineers and sustainability experts at the FIA and Formula E have worked together to build the Gen3, a race car that proves how high performance and sustainablity can powerfully co-exist without compromise. We welcome Maserati back to motorsport for the first time in decades alongside McLaren Racing and the incredible roster of teams and manufacturers that makes Formula E unique. We expect Season 9 to continue our momentum of growing the global fanbase for the sport.”
 
 
Season 9 Provisional Calendar:
 
Event
Round
Location
Date
1
1
Mexico, Mexico City
14 January 2023
2
2 & 3
Saudi Arabia, Diriyah
27 & 28 January 2023
3
4
India, Hyderabad
11 February 2023
4
5
TBD
25 February 2023
5
6
TBD
11 March 2023
6
7
Brazil, São Paulo
25 March 2023
7
8
Germany, Berlin
22 April 2023
8
9
Monaco, Monaco
6 May 2023
9
10 & 11
South Korea, Seoul
20 & 21 May 2023
10
12 & 13
Indonesia, Jakarta
3 & 4 June 2023
11
14
TBD
24 June 2023
12
15 & 16
Italy, Rome
15 & 16 July 2023
13
17 & 18
United Kingdom, London
29 & 30 July 2023
 
 
