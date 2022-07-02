Candy Digital to Launch First-Ever Richard Petty Digital Collectibles

Candy Digital, the next generation digital collectible company, in partnership with Hall of Fame Digital, today announced the upcoming launch of the first-ever digital collectibles featuring Richard Petty. Coinciding with the celebration of Petty’s upcoming 85th birthday, the Track Titans: Richard Petty Collection will showcase iconic imagery of the seven-time NASCAR racing champion across a range of limited-edition digital collectibles, some of which grant owners access to physical Richard Petty memorabilia items and in-person experiences, including a tour of the Richard Petty Museum by none other than The King himself.

“One of the greatest parts of my racing career is being able to find ways to interact with race fans, new and old,” said Richard Petty. “These digital collectibles that we worked on with the team at Candy Digital highlight important moments in my career and I am excited to the reaction from race fans when they see what we created.”

“Richard Petty is known as ‘The King’ for good reason: he’s one of the best to have ever raced. We’re humbled and thrilled that this living legend has entrusted us to create digital collectibles commemorating his storied career,” said Candy Digital’s CEO, Scott Lawin. “Racing fans have a deep reverence for the history of their sport and those who paved the way for the current generation of drivers, and we’re excited to give fans a new way to deepen their connection to one of the all-time greats.”

The Richard Petty Collection will feature multiple products beginning on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022, through Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The King | Petty Blue Bust

A 1-of-1 digital collectible bust of Richard Petty sporting his signature hat and sunglasses, as well as an exclusive curated video showcasing key moments over the course of his career.

The winner of this digital collectible auction will also be granted one-of-a-kind experiences that will bring them face-to-face with The King himself, including a Richard Petty-guided tour of his museum; a drive with Richard Petty through his hometown; and a race day with Richard Petty at a to-be-determined track.

The auction will begin on July 19th, 2022 at 12pm ET and close on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 at 7pm ET.

The King | Asphalt Bust

A limited edition of 85 digital busts of Richard Petty in his signature hat and sunglasses accompanied by a 1/64th scale 1992 Richard Petty Appreciation Tour Diecast.

They will be available for $200 each, as long as supplies last, from July 19th, 2022 at 12pm ET until on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 at 7pm ET.

Richard Petty Collection Digital Cinemagraphs

Three (3) different limited-edition Richard Petty digital cinemagraphs featuring never-before-seen imagery from Richard Petty’s career. 200 of each edition will be available for $43 each. These three editions are:

Richard Petty | Rising Son

Richard Petty | Birth of a King

Richard Petty | A Legacy is Born

Each limited edition will be available for seven (7) days, with the first, second and third editions becoming available on Tuesday, July 26, Tuesday, August 2 and Tuesday, August 9, respectively, beginning at 12:00 PM ET. Any fan who collects all three cinemagraphs will be eligible to receive an additional free, fourth cinemagraph, delivered to their Candy account via airdrop. Details of what this cinemagraph will feature will be revealed at a later date.

The Richard Petty Collection will be minted on the Palm blockchain, an environmentally friendly Ethereum-compatible side-chain with a nearly 0% carbon footprint, and will trade on the Candy Racing secondary marketplace.

Candy Digital and Hall of Fame Digital will continue to work together to bring additional racing legends to life through digital collectibles in the future.

Additional information and updates can be found at www.candy.com/racing.