Saturday, Jul 02

Keegan Kincaid Posts Season-Best Finish in Crandon Brush Run

Racing News
Saturday, Jul 02 10
Keegan Kincaid Posts Season-Best Finish in Crandon Brush Run
Defending Championship Off-Road Pro 2 champion Keegan Kincaid returned to action at his home track, Crandon International Raceway, for the 29th Annual Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run on Saturday and Sunday. When all was said and done, he continued to climb into the 2022 title chase thanks to a season-best fourth place result on Sunday in the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel Pro 2.
 
“I’m glad we were able to start getting our season back on track with some better results in Crandon,” said Kincaid. “We showed on Saturday that we’ve got the speed to get back on top of the box, we just need some racing luck to start going our way. Still, racing in front of the hometown fans is always a huge confidence boost, and we know it’ll just be a matter of time before we’re taking checkered flags once again this year!”
 
After a disappointing start to the year at Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway, Kincaid would enter the Brush Run as one of its defending Pro 2 race winners. He’d show the same pace on Saturday, holding point for much of the race after taking the holeshot on the land rush start, but would drop to ninth at race’s end. Redemption finally came on Sunday, when Kincaid managed to hang onto fourth, matching his Sunday finish in last year’s second Pro 2 race at the event.
Despite the early-season struggles, Kincaid remains well within the hunt for another championship with seven points races remaining. With an immensely competitive class of racers in the field, no one driver has been able to set himself apart, giving the Wisconsin native every opportunity to capitalize over the next few months of racing.
 
Keegan Kincaid’s 2022 season continues on July 15-16 at ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota. Tickets to watch Keegan take on the rest of COR’s Pro 2 field are available right now, while live streaming will be carried as always by FloRacing, with TV airings on the CBS Sports Network later in the year.
 
Keegan Kincaid is supported by Lucas Oil, Vision Wheel, Cooper Tire, Battle Approved Motors, Champion Power Equipment, Langlade Ford, Roush Performance Products, Fox Shocks, Impact, Ehren PSP, and VP Racing Fuels. For more information and to stay in the loop, follow Keegan on Facebook and Instagram.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Rowe Dominates USF2000 at Mid-Ohio as d’Orlando Stumbles Kirby's "Boost! Roger Bailey's Extraordinary Motor Racing Career," Now Available at Racemaker.com »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.