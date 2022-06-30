Fastrak Weekend Warrior Racing National Championship Update - Trimble Continues to Lead $20,000 to Win Fastrak National Points Chase

Week twelve of Weekend Warrior Racing National Championship racing is in the books with Brent Trimble of Morgantown, WV, continuing to lead the national point standings with 536 points. Trimble scored a third-place finish Friday night at Roaring Knob Motorsports Complex and then scored a win at Elkins Raceway.

Moving up a spot to second is Luke Hyre of Rock Cave, WV with 508 points. Hyre picked up a win at Roaring Knob on Friday night and then a fifth-place finish at Elkins on Saturday.

It is still a tight at the top of the points race as Trimble, Hyre, and Kyle Lukon (434 points) continue to battle for the $20,000 to win national championship.

Rounding out the top five in Weekend Warrior Racing National Championship points are Lane Brook (329 points), and Dylan Lewis (266 points).

Sixth through tenth, respectfully, are Chandi Currance (253), Sparky Davidson (191), Lucas McDonald (186), Michael Moreland (182), and Dustin Luzier (162).

