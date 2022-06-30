2023 Chili Bowl Ticket Orders Are Being Processed!

The number one question is, where are my tickets?

The answer, is they are being sorted now. While the plan was to have tickets going out already, as the way of the world is these days, the printing and shipping process was delayed; therefore, tickets finally arrived at the Chili Bowl office on Friday, June 17.

We are working on getting tickets pulled and shipped as soon as possible. Remember, this process is done by hand, so it will take a little bit. All renewals are processed first, then changes to those accounts, then new orders will be done in the order they were received until all tickets are sold.

If a Reserved Seat ticket cannot be obtained, Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass double as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first-come, first-served basis. Pit Passes are not sold in advance. The Chili Bowl Nationals does not sell tickets or Pit Passes online.

As we go through orders, we may have questions. We will call you. If you don’t answer, we will leave a message. Please call us back as soon as possible so we can get your order processed.

Once we get tickets pulled and verified, we will begin charging. If there is an issue with your card, we will call you. If you don’t answer, we will leave a message. Please call us back as soon as possible so we can get your order processed. We accept Visa, MasterCard, Cash, Check, or Money Order.

Domestic orders not held in Will Call will be sent via USPS Certified Mail. Each order sent will require a signature upon arrival. All international orders will be kept in Will Call. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Again, all new orders, as well as renewals, begin at the same time.

Quick Notes:

What: 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-14, 2023

Where: SageNet Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Chili Bowl Online:

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2023

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl