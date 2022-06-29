Daniel Dye - New Smyrna Preview

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye returns to New Smyrna Speedway for the Florida Sunbelt Series, Clyde Hart Memorial 100 on Saturday night under the lights.

- Dye's last event at the half-mile came on February 19, where he drove the Ben Kennedy Racing car to a solid fourth-place finish. That was the same day Daniel competed in the ARCA Menards Series event at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished third in his inaugural start.

- One hundred thirty three days will have passed since the most recent start at New Smyrna for DD. Saturday's race will be the fifth super late model start at New Smyrna Speedway in 2022, and the ninth event of the season with Ben Kennedy Racing's No. 43.

- Daniel will race on back-to-back weekends at New Smyrna Speedway, with an ARCA Menards Series race at Mid Ohio Sports Car Course in between. The Clyde Hart Memorial 100 is on July 2, ARCA Dawn 150 on July 8, and the Southern Super Series on July 9.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

DD Quote:

“I'm definitely looking forward to getting back in the late model this weekend at a track I obviously know really well. The BKR guys have done a great job getting us dialed in at New Smyrna this year, so it'll be good to go back and work on it, have some fun, and get ready for the Southern Super Series race as well.”

Daniel Dye PR