Tuesday, Jun 28

Veloce Racing wins Hill Climb head-to-head as Extreme E returned to Goodwood Festival of Speed

Racing News
Tuesday, Jun 28 31
Veloce Racing wins Hill Climb head-to-head as Extreme E returned to Goodwood Festival of Speed

Extreme E returned to Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend, delivering a spectacular head-to-head shootout for those in attendance.

In a unique event, Veloce Racing and Genesys Andretti United Extreme E battled it out in a head-to-head time-trial, racing against the clock as they took on the infamous Hill Climb.

It was Veloce Racing who came out on top – winning with a combined fastest time across the weekend’s running.

In Saturday’s head-to-head, Veloce Racing led the way with Max Fewtrell, in his first experience behind the wheel of the ODYSSEY 21, pipping Genesys Andretti United Extreme E’s Catie Munnings by just under three seconds. Fewtrell set a time of 1m1.79secs compared to Munnings’ 1min4.87secs.

On Sunday it was Genesys Andretti United Extreme E who were fastest courtesy of Timmy Hansen ahead of Veloce Racing’s Sunday runner Jamie Chadwick.

Hansen set the fastest time of the weekend (59.95secs) with Chadwick just behind (1min0.79secs). Despite this, Veloce Racing still claimed top honours and the overall win at the Festival of Speed.

You can see both Veloce Racing and Genesys Andretti United Extreme E back in action next week at the upcoming Island X Prix double-header in Sardinia (6-7 and 9-10 July).

To learn more about Extreme E, visit - www.Extreme-E.com

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« CARS LMSC Tour heading to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in August Evasive Motorsports Tesla Model 3 is fastest EV at Pikes Peak »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.