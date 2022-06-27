Monday, Jun 27

Daniel Dye - Elko Recap

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye returned to Elko Speedway on Saturday for the ARCA Menards Series, Menards 250.

- Dye started the 250-lap event in fourth and ran inside the top four almost the entire event.

- Daniel brought the Martech Services Company No. 43 Chevrolet home in the fifth position.

DD Quote:

"Elko was another challenge for me tonight with our Martech Services Chevy. We had a fast car but just struggled to find the balance we needed from early to late in the runs. I can't thank everyone at GMS enough for their hard work today and to the Martech group for coming to the track and showing so much support."

Next:

Florida Sunbelt Series Race 3
Clyde Hart Memorial 100
Saturday, July 2, 2022
New Symrna Speedway
New Symrna Beach, FL
(No live coverage)

