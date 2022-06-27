9th place finish for Bergeron in Newfoundland and Labrador

There’s no denying that Jean-Philippe “Bergy” Bergeron put on an endurance event during the Pro-Line 225 on the 3/8-mile oval at Eastbound International Speedway in Avondale. The first ever NASCAR Pinty’s Series stop in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador that was scheduled for Saturday was postponed to Sunday due to poor weather conditions. Although the NASCAR organization tried to outsmart Mother Nature by combining practice and qualifying and moving up the start time of the race on Saturday, they were forced to cancel the event and postpone the rest of the activities to the following day due to the persistent rain. So it was with a 15th-best time in practice/qualifying the day before that Bergeron started in the middle of the pack on Sunday.



Hard-Won Positions



Out of a total of 21 cars on the track, Bergeron gained positions, one car at a time, to move up to sixth place, shortly after the first half of the race. “We definitely had a car fast enough to make a top 5. Unfortunately, on the last restart, I was at a disadvantage starting from 6th on the outside on the slowest line. That’s when I lost precious places. I didn’t have enough time to make up for the lost positions,” underlines the driver who gave his all during the 225 laps of the race. Shortly before, Bergeron was the victim of a collision involving a latecomer and the #74 car of Lacroix. During the impact, the hood of the # 1 car literally bent. As a result, the driver’s field of vision was greatly obstructed. That’s when the work of his spotter, Dave Jacombs for the occasion, became crucial until the very end. “I could hardly see anything in front of me. It was hard to know if I was going to hit the cars I was following or not,” added the driver who had to settle for ninth place.



Teamwork



“This weekend we saw a spectacular team effort. Everyone gave 100%. We are very satisfied with the way things turned out,” said Martin D’Anjou of Festidrag Development. This race gave back confidence to the team and its driver, who had not had much luck since the beginning of the season. “We know we have the manpower to fight against the best. I’m looking forward to the next races in Western Canada. I will have a brand-new Ford Mustang car that I will have the opportunity to test soon,” adds the driver.



Next Stop: Toronto



Team #1 Prolon Controls | Circuit téléguidé Saint-Roch | Groupe Olivier | Rousseau Métal will be back on the track on July 15th on the urban circuit of Toronto for the Honda Indy activities. “It will be my first experience in an urban environment. I am extremely excited! It will certainly be an enriching experience,” concludes the driver from Saint-Donat.



JP Bergron PR