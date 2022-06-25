Flowdynamics McCarthy & Williams to Race in Jones/Scheetz Memorial

Flowdynamics Sprint car drivers Logan Williams and Matt McCarthy will both be back in action this Saturday night in the USAC/CRA Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial at Perris Auto Speedway. It will be the fourth appearance for each at their local track in 2022.

The team comes into Saturday’s race with Williams fifth in the standings, only 21-points out of fourth. McCarthy enters the night not far behind his teammate in ninth.

Through the first three races at the Riverside County half-mile clay oval in 2022, McCarthy has a seventh and a 15th place finish. He did not start the April 30th main event due to an annoying fuel line problem. In his three appearances at The PAS this year, Williams best finish has been a sixth. In his other two outings, he has finished 11th.

Matt McCarthy at Perris Auto Speedway on May 28th. Doug Allen photo.

After Saturday’s race, Williams, who calls Yorba Linda, California home, and Riverside, California’s McCarthy, get next week’s holiday weekend off. They will return to action on July 8th and 9th when they journey to Central California to race at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford on Friday and Stone Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare on Saturday.

The USAC/CRA schedule initially had a six-week break between the two July races in the Central Valley and the August 20th date at Perris. That break has been shortened to four weeks with the announcement that the Santa Maria Raceway was going to reopen with a USAC/CRA show on August 6th. The track, which has hosted regular visits from the series since its inception in 2004, has been shuttered since last July. When the team last appeared at Santa Maria on July 3rd, 2021, Williams finished eighth in the main event with McCarthy right behind him in ninth.

Saturday’s race at Perris salutes National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Bubby Jones and his long-time crew chief, Ray Scheetz. Jones’s son Tony, a past USAC/CRA champion and now the series race director, has a tie to the Flowdynamics operation. When McCarthy was a rookie, Jones served as a driver coach and team advisor.

Spectator gates for the Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. For seniors 65 and over it is $25.00. Kids 6-12 are $5.00 and children five and under are free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking. There will be plenty of tickets for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday, this event will not sell out. For those who wish to purchase tickets in advance, they are available 24 hours a day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by phone at 1-800-595-4849.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in The City of Perris (92571). Take the 215 Freeway, exit at the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the Fairgrounds.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamics PR