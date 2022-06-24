IMSA Taking Applications for 2023 Diverse Driver Development Scholarship

In its continuing drive to promote and empower drivers from a variety of backgrounds to participate in its sanctioned series, the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) has opened the application process to award its second IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship.

From now through July 22, qualified drivers may submit their application to be considered for the scholarship. Included among the benefits is a prepaid full-season entry fee for the recipient into either the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge or IMSA Prototype Challenge for 2023 and 50 percent of the full-season entry fee into one of those series for 2024. Added benefits of the scholarship bring its value to more than $250,000.

To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must be female or a member of an ethnic minority classification with a strong desire to compete in IMSA, have outstanding previous race results and/or proven on-track potential in junior racing categories, and the ability to create a compelling strategy to compete in a full season of one of the three IMSA-sanctioned series mentioned above.

“We awarded the first IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship late last year, and we are proud that it continues this year with assistance from the many partners involved,” IMSA President John Doonan said. “We continue to strive for diversity and inclusion in our sport.”

The IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship includes tools to bring deserving drivers into IMSA and position them for holistic success both on and off the racetrack through substantial assistance from the sanctioning body and IMSA corporate partners, as well as other industry resources. A new scholarship will be awarded each year.

“This multi-dimensional scholarship will assist financially and also work with drivers to provide a strong foundation for success,” Doonan said. “Our goal is to create more opportunities to compete and achieve sustainable success in IMSA.”

Jaden Conwright is the first recipient of the scholarship. The 23-year-old Californian has used it to drive in the WeatherTech Championship this season, with a best finish thus far of sixth place in the GT Daytona (GTD) class at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as co-driver of the No. 42 NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huracán GT3.