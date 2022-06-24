Johnson Finds Watkins Glen a Real Laughing Matter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jimmie Johnson had so much fun racing at Watkins Glen International last year, he “LOL’d” while driving.

It wasn’t like his previous races at Watkins Glen. Instead of the NASCAR Cup Series car he piloted in his previous 19 races at the famous road course, last year Johnson was behind the wheel of a Cadillac DPi-V.R in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“The years I spent driving cars, my senses and body understood a certain level of grip and speed and reference points for braking marks and on-throttle marks,” Johnson said. “When you just shatter everything you know, it just makes you laugh. Inside the car, I’m literally laughing. I’m like, ‘I cannot believe I just did that in a race car.’ That’s the part of the sport I’m really enjoying.”

Johnson returns this week for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen in the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) car, the No. 48 Ally Cadillac prepared by Action Express Racing. His first attempt in the car at WGI last year ended in fifth place.

“That was truly the eye-opening experience I had last year,” Johnson said. “I had six laps of practice before the race, and I was nowhere near pace. Then my stint toward the end of it, I think I had 20, 25 laps in the car, I was finally close on pace and ran my fastest lap on my in lap. I took 30 laps to finally find the aggression level.”

Adding to the adjustment is the use of four corners (Turns 6 through 9) for the IMSA races that NASCAR does not. The extra "Boot" section is a demanding, high-speed downhill/uphill run, and getting it right became part of the reason for Johnson’s joy.

“In one of these DPi Cadillacs, the pace and effort you have to drive around that racetrack is quite impressive, especially comparing it to my days in NASCAR," Johnson said. "Some of the braking zones, the Bus Stop and the Carousel, it’s just mind-blowing how fast these cars can travel through those tight little areas. (I’m) very excited to get back and have that experience once again.”