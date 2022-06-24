Keegan Kincaid Back in Championship Off-Road Action at Hometown Crandon Brush Run

Defending Championship Off-Road Pro 2 champion Keegan Kincaid will look to surge back to the front of the field with a return to his hometown Crandon International Raceway this weekend for the return of the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run. Kincaid, a past winner in numerous Crandon events across multiple classes, will do battle three times over the weekend: once each in Pro 2 on Saturday and Sunday, and again in the Pro 2 vs. Pro 4 Forest County Potawatomi Community Cup race that caps off the weekend on Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve been waiting impatiently to get back on the track this weekend at Crandon ever since we left Antigo,” said Kincaid. “Our results in the opening event didn’t reflect what this team is capable of, and I can’t think of a better place to prove it than getting back to my hometown track. We’re focused on getting ourselves into the championship hunt this weekend, and if everything goes as planned, we’re planning on adding some more trophies to the trophy case when all is said and done.”