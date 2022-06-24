Friday, Jun 24

Keegan Kincaid Back in Championship Off-Road Action at Hometown Crandon Brush Run

Defending Championship Off-Road Pro 2 champion Keegan Kincaid will look to surge back to the front of the field with a return to his hometown Crandon International Raceway this weekend for the return of the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run. Kincaid, a past winner in numerous Crandon events across multiple classes, will do battle three times over the weekend: once each in Pro 2 on Saturday and Sunday, and again in the Pro 2 vs. Pro 4 Forest County Potawatomi Community Cup race that caps off the weekend on Sunday afternoon.
 
“We’ve been waiting impatiently to get back on the track this weekend at Crandon ever since we left Antigo,” said Kincaid. “Our results in the opening event didn’t reflect what this team is capable of, and I can’t think of a better place to prove it than getting back to my hometown track. We’re focused on getting ourselves into the championship hunt this weekend, and if everything goes as planned, we’re planning on adding some more trophies to the trophy case when all is said and done.”
 
After sweeping last year’s opening event at Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway, Kincaid entered the 2022 COR opener refreshed and looking for more of the same. Unfortunately, rotten luck plagued the #4 team throughout the weekend, keeping Kincaid off of the podium on both days and relegating him to 12th in the standings coming into the weekend.
 
Fortunately for Kincaid, his last visit to Crandon couldn’t have been more magical. In last September’s World Championship races, he snuck back into the Pro 2 points lead with a victory to claim the title by a single point, before holding off the Pro 4s in the premier World Cup race to cap off the season with another victory.
 
To purchase your tickets to the 29th Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run and watch Keegan race, click here. Pro 2s will compete at 5:55PM on Saturday and 11:15AM on Sunday, while the Community Cup will take place at 5:45PM on Sunday. The action will stream live all weekend long on FloRacing and air on TV on the CBS Sports Network in the coming months.
 
Keegan Kincaid is supported by Lucas Oil, Vision Wheel, Cooper Tire, Battle Approved Motors, Champion Power Equipment, Langlade Ford, Roush Performance Products, Fox Shocks, Impact, Ehren PSP, and VP Racing Fuels. For more information and to stay in the loop, follow Keegan on Facebook and Instagram.
 
