Lamborghini Super Trofeo Sets Record with 36 Entries for The Glen

Racing News
By Mark Robinson
IMSA Wire Service
 
Entry List (Click here)
 
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – The seams are bursting this weekend for Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, with a record three dozen cars on hand for the doubleheader round at Watkins Glen International. The 36 entries eclipses by five the previous best fields in the opening two rounds this year.
 
It’s the latest sign of continuing interest and growth in the single-make series sanctioned by IMSA and featuring the new Evo2 version of the popular Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo raced by every competitor.
 
“The introduction of Evo2 and the improvements in the car are a large contributing factor,” Chris Ward, senior manager of motorsports for Automobili Lamborghini America, said of the surging growth. “Platform stability is a key as well. The fact that all current cars can be updated from (the original) Huracán Super Trofeo, then to Evo, then to Evo2 – we’ve had 10 years of the same platform, which is unprecedented in single-mount racing.
 
“And then there’s the schedule,” Ward added. “We’re racing at some tremendous circuits this year, not the least of which is this weekend at Watkins Glen. It should be a tremendous event.”
 
As usual, a pair of 50-minute races are on tap this weekend – one each on Saturday and Sunday. When completed, the 2022 North American season will be halfway finished.
 
Three of the four classes are hotly contested heading into the Watkins Glen round. In the Pro class, Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal, who share the No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing, Lamborghini Paramus Huracán, hold just a two-point advantage on Edoardo Piscopo and Patrick Kujala in the No. 50 O’Gara Motorsport/Change Racing/US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Beverly Hills Huracán.
 
In ProAm, Ashton Harrison and Tom Long (No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing, Lamborghini Paramus Huracán) are four points ahead of Bryson Lew and John Dubets (No. 46 Precision Performance Motorsports, Lamborghini Palm Beach Huracán). A new ProAm entry to watch this weekend is the No. 42 NTE Sport, Lamborghini Dallas Huracán driven by Don Yount and IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship winner Jaden Conwright.
 
The Am class is loaded with 15 entries. Class leaders David Staab and Nikko Reger (No. 48 Precision Performance Motorsports, Lamborghini Palm Beach Huracán) have a three-point edge on Cam Aliabadi (No. 17 Dream Racing Motorsport, Lamborghini Walnut Creek Huracán). In LB Cup, Slade Stewart (No. 14 Flying Lizard Motorsports, Lamborghini Newport Beach Huracán) has the most comfortable points lead, nine ahead of Ofir Levy and Jon Hirshberg (No. 13 O’Gara Motorsport/Change Racing/US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Rancho Mirage Huracán).
 
Following a pair of practice sessions on Thursday, Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying is set for 9:30 a.m. ET Friday. Race 1 starts at 2:25 p.m. Friday, with Race 2 at 12:10 p.m. Saturday. Both races stream live on IMSA.com/TVLive and Peacock, along with IMSA Radio.
