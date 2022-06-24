Roa Hopes to Go One Spot Better at Perris – New Shirts Are In

Fresh off a second-place finish two weeks ago at the Ventura Raceway, veteran sprint car driver Brody Roa hopes to take one step higher on the podium when the USAC/CRA Sprint car series returns to Perris Auto Speedway Saturday night for the inaugural Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial. It will be Roa’s last scheduled Southern California appearance before heading to the Midwest for Indiana Sprint week in late July.

Roa has been at his strongest point of the season over the last two races. On May 28th at Perris, he was the third-fastest qualifier, won his third USAC/CRA heat race of the year, and got his first series podium finish when he placed third. Two weeks later in Ventura, he was the eighth-fastest qualifier, came home second in his heat, and then finished second in the 30-lap main event.

After the main event at Ventura, Roa was lauded by many for how he conducted himself during the main event. Despite having what appeared to be the better car, he ran in second the entire distance. Early on he made a couple of tries on the outside, but there was nothing there. The track was a single lane on the bottom. Roa bided his time and patiently waited for the leader to slip up and slide off the pole. That never happened. Instead of driving thru the leader and risking wrecking the leader’s car and his own, Roa played it safe, came home in second, and praised the winner for the fine job he did. Likewise, the winner praised Roa for his clean driving.

Roa has competed in six of the first 11 USAC/CRA races in 2022. He has a series-best main event finishing average of 4.33. That is nearly ¾ of a position better than the driver with the second-best average.

Great news for Roa, the other series drivers, and fans is the announcement that the Santa Maria Raceway is set to reopen on August 6th. The track that closed nearly a year ago, has seen Roa do his best work in recent seasons. Dating back to July 1st, 2017, the Garden Grove, California driver has raced 410 sprint cars seven times on the banked, 1/3 mile Santa Barbara County clay oval. He won three of those seven races, placed second two times, and was fourth once. The only time he finished out of the top four was when he placed ninth on October 5th, 2019. His finishing average in those seven races is a phenomenal 2.85.

In 2022, Roa will race USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

