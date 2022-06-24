Rain Washes Out Friday Portion of I-70’s 360 Nationals

Overnight rain with more expected on Friday afternoon has forced the cancellation of the Friday portion of I-70 Motorsports Park’s 360 Sprint Car Nationals.

The $5,000-to-win Saturday portion that features the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour taking on the ASCS Warrior Region is still on as scheduled with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and racing at 8:00 p.m.

General admission for Saturday night is $25 with Party Deck, RV Trackside Camping and Guest Suites also available. Detailed ticket information is available at https://tickets.thefoat.com/ I70MotorsportsPark/360+ Sprints/tickets/id- 6dBYUMNVpCuP/?fbclid= IwAR2D9xJ50kyKHGxI1ftyZo0WeKfG __gDc3I- vqKGMDd9JTO9p6OrUSyFOaE

I-70 Motorsports Park is located east of Kansas City off Exit 41 near Odessa, MO. For more information, contact the track at (816) 393-0001 at (405) 238-8485 or check http://www.i70motorsportspark. com

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).