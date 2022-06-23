Colton Collins, 17, Making His ARCA Racing Series Debut with CCM Racing

CCM Racing is excited to announce that 17-year-old Oklahoma native Colton Collins will be making his ARCA Racing Series debut this weekend at Elko Speedway in Elko New Market, Minnesota.

Collins, who is a regular crew member for CCM Racing, will be piloting the No. 7 Chevrolet in this weekend’s Menards 250 with sponsorship from Safari Joe’s H2O, a Tulsa-based water and adventure park about 20 miles east of Collins’ hometown of Mannford.

Much of Collins’ racing background comes from quarter midgets, having earned multiple championships and race wins around the state of Oklahoma and Midwestern United States over the course of his career. More recently he has competed in the Baby Grand and Super Trucks classes at Bolivar Speedway in Missouri.

Getting to race in a major stock car racing series like ARCA is the fulfillment of a long-time dream for him.

“I’m very excited to be making my ARCA debut this weekend,” said Collins. “I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this for a long time and am hoping to make the best of it. Thank you to CCM Racing and team owner Eric Caudell for the opportunity and to Safari Joe’s H2O for coming on board, along with our other partners, RedTide Canopies and Coble Enterprises.”

You can learn more about Collins by checking out CCM Racing’s Crew Spotlight on him from earlier this year.

Collins isn’t the only one to be promoted from “crew member” this weekend, as New Mexico native Kyle Totman will be making his crew chiefing debut for the No. 7 team. Totman first joined CCM Racing in the summer of 2019 and, like Collins, has spent many long days and nights at the track and at the team’s race shops in Oklahoma and Kansas.

You can tune in to watch Collins and Totman in their debut roles this Saturday, June 25th. The Menards 250 at Elko Speedway will begin at 9:30 PM ET with coverage on MAVTV, FloRacing, and ARCARacing.com.

You can also follow along with the team on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!

CCM Racing PR