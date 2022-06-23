Kevin Lacroix Aims for Consistency at Eastbound International Speedway

It will be a first for Kevin Lacroix this weekend as the NASCAR Pinty's Series heads to a new track that is still unknown to drivers.

Eastbound International Speedway, 40 minutes from St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, is a track that will be on the NASCAR Canadian Series schedule for the next three years. The drivers will start as equals since none have raced on the track before.

Kevin Lacroix is apprehensive about the 225-lap race on the 3/8 mile oval. "The Eastbound International Speedway is a little bit bigger than the St-Eustache oval; the corners are tighter but not as tight as at Chaudiere. We're usually better on bigger tracks with less banking, so we should be fine there," explains the driver of the #74 Lacroix Tuning | ESR Performance Wheels | La Boulonnerie.

Lacroix has been dominant on the road course this season as he took the win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park earlier in May, but the team is still trying to find the perfect setup for the oval car. "We're trying to get better race after race, but it's hard without testing."

This will be a significant event as Lacroix leads the drivers' championship but is tied with Alex Tagliani. The Top 8 is extremely close in the points, so it will be imperative for the team to use a strategy that requires patience.

He concludes by saying, "I'm happy to discover a new track! I love visiting Canada." The 225 Pro-Line will be held in two 112-lap segments, with a 5-minute break to allow team members to work on the cars. The event will kick off at 4:34 p.m. local time (3:04 p.m. Eastern Standard Time).

Kevin Lacroix PR