Statement from SRX CEO Don Hawk on the Passing of Bruton Smith

“SRX offers its condolences to the entire Smith family after hearing of the passing of Chairman Bruton Smith.



Bruton was an incredible leader, mentor, and father. His contributions to NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA are immeasurable. As an industry, we are forever in his debt. Bruton was a passionate visionary and a champion on behalf of all fans. He leaves the motorsports and automobile business better than he found it.



His passions and visions far surpassed the motorsports industry with the founding of Speedway Children’s Charities where he continued to have an impact and raise funds for children in need.



Personally, he’s left a mark on me that I’ll cherish the rest of my life. I am one of the most blessed of men to have been by his side for so many years and not just call him my boss, but a true friend.



It’s not bye, it’s only bye for now Chief.”



SRX PR