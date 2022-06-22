Creek Enterprise Signs as an Official Technology Partner of ARCA Menards Series

The Automobile Racing Club of America and Creek Enterprise have reached an agreement that will designate the Adrian, Michigan-based company an official technology partner of the ARCA Menards Series.

Creek Enterprise becomes ARCA’s first IT services partner and a founding member of organization’s new Tech Partner Platform. Creek Enterprise will also have the ability to create partnerships with the entire portfolio of ARCA partners. The company offers a wide variety of technical services ranging from Infrastructure, Network, Applications Management, Cloud, Fiber, Voice, Technical Protection, Security, Surveillance, and Access Control Services.

“There are a lot of motorsports fans at Creek Enterprise and we are very much looking forward to kicking off our partnership with the ARCA Menards Series,” said Jason Derby, president of Creek Enterprise. “We were led to a partnership with ARCA through a previous partnership in the NASCAR Series We’ve already learned a lot, including the incredible knack ARCA has for creating solid business-to-business partnerships. ARCA has a long history with a sizeable and dedicated fan base, but we still feel like this opportunity is one of the best kept secrets in racing.”

The partnership with Creek Enterprises has already paid dividends for ARCA and it’s two weekly sanctioned short tracks, Flat Rock and Toledo Speedways.

“Most racing sponsorship deals are transactional, but that’s not purely the case here,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “Creek Enterprise has already helped us solve some persistent issues we’ve faced with wi-fi connectivity at both Flat Rock and Toledo Speedways, and we now employ their tech protection and security services. It’s a partnership that has grown quickly between a pair of companies that are neighbors with a common interest and has evolved very quickly into a true partnership that benefits both parties.”

As a part of its partnership with ARCA, Creek Enterprise will host employees and clients at the ARCA Menards Series race at Michigan International Speedway.