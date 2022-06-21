Performance Expert Greg Steadman Returns to Petty’s Garage

Petty’s Garage today announced the return of Greg Steadman to its business. Steadman will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer and his duties will begin immediately.



Steadman comes back to the historic Level Cross facility where he was a former crew chief for Petty Enterprises and a key inspiration for the formation of Petty’s Garage with “The King” Richard Petty. Steadman’s homecoming comes with plans for a return to the shops focus on high performance aftermarket parts production, installation, and e-commerce sales.



“The Petty brand is defined by speed, durability, and winning,” said Steadman. “We are ready to focus our attention to the needs of the performance aftermarket enthusiasts and grassroots racers focusing on quality parts and service to meet their individual needs. Petty’s Garage already has a solid base in the industry, but it is time to take the business to the next level.”



Petty’s Garage will lean on Steadman’s history and experience that he has in Level Cross buildings, but also his insights in the automotive industry.



“There is not a better fit for us than Greg to come back to Petty’s Garage and help us continue to grow,” said Founder and Owner, Petty. “He had one of the original ideas for the company and he knows the car industry, our facilities, and people. He is a part of the Petty DNA, and it is a perfect fit. His dedication and drive to make us better will take us to the next level.”



While Steadman will concentrate on customer performance aftermarket parts, they will also not lose focus on the custom builds and other special projects that Petty’s Garage also specializes in.



“The facilities here in Level Cross have been producing performance vehicles since 1949. The people who work here are among the most talented in the industry,” Steadman continued. “Our mission at Petty’s Garage is to continue the same high standards and tradition building “Petty” quality parts and vehicles today and into the future.



“The Petty’s Garage website, as we continue to grow it, will contain all our in-house manufactured parts and our “Petty” trusted brands to provide customers with a one-stop solution to building and maintaining the high-performance vehicle brands they love. Most importantly, Petty’s Garage will enable us to continue to evolve and tell the Petty story for future generations.”



For more information about Petty’s Garage, and to learn more about performance parts at Petty’s Garage, please visit www.pettysgarage.com or call 336-498-3745. You can also follow Petty’s Garage on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Petty's Garage PR