Daniel Dye - Berlin Recap

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye returned to Berlin Raceway on Saturday for the ARCA Menards Series Zinsser Smartcoat 200.

- Dye was fastest in practice, and also captured the General Tire Pole Award.

- Daniel led 192 laps, never relinquishing the lead and maintaining a 3.5-second advantage over second until lap 194. A mechanical failure ultimately relegated the No. 43 back to seventh at the checkered flag.

DD Quote:

"We had such a great GMS Racing Chevy tonight, and I can't believe how bad our luck has been so far this year. The GMS guys did great in preparation and getting the Race to Stop Suicide car dialed in and making it possible to get the pole. We'll keep just putting our best effort in, and one of these days, hopefully, it will pay off. Thanks to all the fans that came out and showed their support all day."

Next:

ARCA Menards Series

Elko Speedway (Elko New Market, MN)

Saturday, June 25, 2022

MAVTV / FloRacing

Daniel Dye Racing PR