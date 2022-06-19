Sunday, Jun 19

Saturday, Jun 18 18
ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Berlin Raceway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang

Start: 4th

Finish: 4th

Taylor Gray entered the Zinsser SmartCoat 200 at Berlin (Mich.) Speedway for his third ARCA Menards Series start this season and 26th ARCA National start of his career. Qualifying in the fourth position, the 17-year-old held his own on the outside lane in the race's opening stages. As the field began to spread out, the Ford Performance Mustang skewed free with Gray noting to his crew that they'd need to roll better through the corners. Taking two tires and making a trackbar adjustment, the team struggled with balance as the second stage concluded. Needing more forward drive and front grip, the Artesia, NM, native struggled to hold onto the fourth spot, settling into fifth until the race reached less than 10 to go. Within the closing laps, race leader Daniel Dye's engine expired, allowing Taylor Gray to cross the finish line in the fourth position.
 

Next event: Menards 250 at Elko Speedway in Elko, Minnesota on June 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

DGR PR

