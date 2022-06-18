Derek Hagar Races To Lucas Oil ASCS Checkers In Texarkana

Landing his seventh career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network Friday night at Texarkana 67 Speedway, Derek Hagar led all but one lap en route to his seventh overall win this season.

Following Matt Covington and Garet Williamson through the first start, the caution for Dylan Postier presented Hagar his shot at the lead. Watching Williamson adjust his line high to block Covington’s run, the bottom was left wide open for the No. 9jr to exploit.

“I knew [Garet] Williamson was either going to try and float the middle or go straight to the top after seeing what Matt [Covington] did on the first start,” explained Hagar. “I had a really good run on that second start, so I just stayed tucked to his left rear, and as soon as he committed to the top, I just stuck the bottom and tried to keep my momentum up.”

Building his advantage through the opening laps as Williamson and Covington fought for the runner-up spot, slower traffic started coming in the play on Lap 9.

Letting the Bryant Paver Motorsports No. 24 close the gap, Williamson found his opportunity working Lap 11. Dashing under Hagar down the backstretch, Garet held the lead into the first and second turns. Missing the bottom just by inches, Hagar was right there to take advantage.

“I could tell lapped traffic was getting the same speed as I was after I moved up and started trying the top, and before I could get back down, Williamson passed me, and we raced pretty tight through three and four. I was able to stay with him, and luckily he missed the entry just enough in one I was able to get back by him.”

Unchallenged from there, Derek pulled away by 2.248-seconds. Matching his best career finish with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, Garet Williamson held on for second while Tim Crawley wrestled back to third after slipping back to fifth on Lap 13. Blake Hahn made up two spots to take fourth, with Matt Covington ending up fifth.

Brandon Anderson, sixth, was followed by Kyler Johnson, who rebounded from a tangle on Lap 14 that he was able to get away from without stopping. Dustin Gates crossed eighth, with Jason Martin charging through the field from 21st after suffering ignition failure in Qualifying and fuel issues in his Heat Race. Wayne Johnson completed the top ten.

The night consisted of 26 competitors, with Eric Baldaccini establishing the track record at 13.929-seconds. Sadly, a failed driveline would make that the only competitive lap the Keller, Texas driver ran all night. SCE Gaskets Heat Races were topped by Matt Covington, Landon Britt, and Blake Hahn. All drivers went to the A-Feature.

The next stop for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La., on Saturday, June 18. The track is located at 39 Daytona Dr. in Greenwood, La. (roughly 18 miles from Shreveport). Gates open at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 7:70 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth (6-11), and free for kids five and under. Information on Boothill Speedway is online at https://www.boothilldirt. com or call (318) 583-2040. The event will be paired with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Mid-South Region

Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, Ark.)

Friday, June 17, 2022

Car Count: 26

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 0-Eric Baldaccini, 13.929[4]; 2. 187-Landon Crawley, 14.114[1]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, 14.350[7]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.385[6]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 14.552[3]; 6. 2H-Tommy Hall, 15.205[2]; 7. 2-Dylan Opdahl, 15.363[5]; 8. (DNS) 17B-Ryan Bickett, 15.363; 9. (DNS) 5-Richard Reynolds, 15.363

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 24-Garet Williamson, 14.670[5]; 2. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 14.789[3]; 3. 1S-Joey Schmidt, 14.846[1]; 4. 10-Landon Britt, 15.050[6]; 5. 85-Josh McCord, 15.072[2]; 6. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, 15.369[4]; 7. 33C-Casey Carter, 15.401[8]; 8. 45-Mark Huddleston, 15.513[9]; 9. 30-Joseph Miller, 15.762[7]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley, 14.954[4]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 15.017[6]; 3. 10P-Dylan Postier, 15.024[3]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn, 15.054[7]; 5. 71-Bradyn Baker, 15.272[5]; 6. 6-Dustin Gates, 15.306[8]; 7. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, 15.352[2]; 8. 36-Jason Martin, 15.396[1]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[1]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 4. 187-Landon Crawley[3]; 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]; 6. 2H-Tommy Hall[4]; 7. 2-Dylan Opdahl[7]; 8. 5-Richard Reynolds[8]; 9. (DNS) 0-Eric Baldaccini

SCE Gaskets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Landon Britt[1]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson[4]; 3. 45X-Kyler Johnson[3]; 4. 1S-Joey Schmidt[2]; 5. 85-Josh McCord[5]; 6. 45-Mark Huddleston[6]; 7. 30-Joseph Miller[8]; 8. 33C-Casey Carter[7]; 9. (DNS) 21K-Kevin Hinkle

SCE Gaskets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]; 3. 1X-Tim Crawley[4]; 4. 6-Dustin Gates[6]; 5. 10P-Dylan Postier[2]; 6. 71-Bradyn Baker[5]; 7. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr[7]; 8. 36-Jason Martin[8]

A-Feature

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson[1]; 3. 1X-Tim Crawley[4]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 5. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]; 7. 45X-Kyler Johnson[8]; 8. 6-Dustin Gates[10]; 9. 36-Jason Martin[21]; 10. 2C-Wayne Johnson[9]; 11. 1S-Joey Schmidt[12]; 12. 71-Bradyn Baker[15]; 13. 33C-Casey Carter[22]; 14. 85-Josh McCord[13]; 15. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[24]; 16. 187-Landon Crawley[11]; 17. 17B-Ryan Bickett[25]; 18. 2H-Tommy Hall[17]; 19. 30-Joseph Miller[18]; 20. 10-Landon Britt[5]; 21. 45-Mark Huddleston[16]; 22. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr[19]; 23. 10P-Dylan Postier[14]; 24. 5-Richard Reynolds[26]; 25. 2-Dylan Opdahl[20]; 26. 0-Eric Baldaccini[23]

Lap Leader(s): Derek Hagar 1-10, 12-25; Garet Williamson 11

Hard Charger: Jason Martin +12

Quick Time: Eric Baldaccini 13.929-seconds

High Point Driver: Garet Williamson

Provisional(s): N/A

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com

Live-Scoring [Where Applicable]: MRP Live

2022 Race Winners: Derek Hagar – 2 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway; 6/17 – Texarkana 67 Speedway); Wayne Johnson – 1 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 1 (5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (5/29 – Thunderbird Speedway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Wayne Johnson 870; 2. Blake Hahn 847; 3. Garet Williamson 824; 4. Jason Martin 816; 5. Matt Covington 744; 6. Tim Crawley 738; 7. Brandon Anderson 737; 8. Dylan Westbrook 729; 9. Kyler Johnson 643; 10. Landon Crawley 637; 11. Landon Britt 636; 12. Ryan Bickett 599; 13. Ryan Timms 566; 14. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 516; 15. Dylan Postier 514;