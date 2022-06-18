Flowdynamics Drivers Finish 10TH and 16TH at the Ventura Raceway

The Flowdynamics racing team made the journey to the Ventura Raceway last Saturday night for round #11 of the 2022 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. The team entered the night with Logan Williams fifth in the championship standings and Matt McCarthy ninth. When they began the journey home after the race, they were in the same spots.

Twenty-four cars showed up for the race at the picturesque track that is located at the beach at Ventura. The first order of business on the night was qualifying and McCarthy fired off another good one when he timed in fifth fastest with a lap of 13.032. Williams, who was coming off a sixth-place finish at Perris two weeks earlier in the Salute To Indy, was 14th quickest at 13.566.

The two Flowdynamics teammates were matched up in the second heat race of the night. Williams finished fourth in the 10-lapper and McCarthy was right behind him in fifth.

As the 24 cars came onto the track for the 30-lap main event, the fog began to roll in at the same time. McCarthy, who lives in Riverside CA, had the best starting spot of the two team drivers as he was coming from the 8th position. Yorba Linda, California’s Williams was three rows behind his teammate in 14th. When the race started it became evident that passing was going to be at a premium. There was one line at the bottom and straying from that made drivers extremely vulnerable to getting passed from behind.

McCarthy advanced his rank one spot to seventh early in the race, but he slid to a stop a few laps later after being part of a three-car chain reaction skirmish. He had to restart at the back in the 23rd position. While the track was hard to pass on, Williams managed to advance his position four spots to come home 10th. After his sojourn to the back and the 23rd spot, McCarthy went forward seven spots to finish 16th.

Flowdynamics Racing gets this weekend off before returning to Perris Auto Speedway for the inaugural Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial on June 25th. That race will be followed by a trip to the Central Valley for races July 8th and 9th at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford and the Stone Chevrolet GMC Buick Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamics PR