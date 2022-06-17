Five Flags Speedway Race Notes

Welcome to Five Flags Speedway: This weekend the SRX Series will kick off at Five Flags Speedway for the 2022 season. The 12-driver field includes 2021 series champion Tony Stewart, Paul Tracy, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Marco Andretti, Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle, Tony Kanaan, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., and local racer Bubba Pollard.

Following this weekend’s season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET.

Local Ringer Bubba Pollard: For Five Flags Speedway, local ringer Bubba Pollard will join the field after earning the best average finish in the late model PepperJack Kennels Twins on April 8 and 9, 2022 at the track.

Starting Lineup for Heat 1 at Five Flags Speedway:

Starting Position Driver Car Number 1 Bubba Pollard 26 2 Paul Tracy 3 3 Tony Kanaan 6 4 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1 5 Ryan Newman 39 6 Marco Andretti 98 7 Bill Elliott 9 8 Tony Stewart 14 9 Greg Biffle 69 10 Ernie Francis Jr. 5 11 Bobby Labonte 18 12 Michael Waltrip 15

Race Format: This week’s format will consist of two heart races and the main event is scheduled for 75 laps. Bubba Pollard will start on the pole for Heat 1.

Driver Autograph Session: All 12 drivers competing at Five Flags Speedway will take part in a fan autograph session on Saturday, June 18, 2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET. The session is open to all fans and will take place on the front stretch at Five Flags Speedway.

Tune-In Information: Saturday’s season opener event will be aired live on CBS Primetime 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET. The race will also be streamed live on Paramount+.

SRX PR