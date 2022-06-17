Friday, Jun 17

Dr Pepper & 23XI Racing’s SPEED Institute Announce 2022 Tuition Award Recipients

Dr Pepper and 23XI Racing today announced the 23 recipients of the 2022 SPEED Institute Tuition Program. The annual program is designed to provide tuition support and opportunities for students seeking to work in motorsports in a variety of fields, including marketing, communications, human resources, finance, engineering and trade disciplines.

 

The Dr Pepper and 23XI SPEED Institute tuition program was established in 2021. Since 2008, Dr Pepper has awarded more than $13 million in tuition to deserving students.

 

“Dr Pepper is thrilled to once again provide tuition support to students in partnership with 23XI Racing’s SPEED Institute,” said Derek Dabrowski, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Juices, Teas, Mixers Keurig Dr Pepper. “This continues a long-standing tradition of Dr Pepper supporting students’ educational goals and Dr Pepper is proud of this inspiring group.”

 

“When the SPEED Institute was created, the goal was to open doors and create opportunities for students to pursue a career in motorsports,” said 23XI Racing President, Steve Lauletta. “Thanks to the support from Dr Pepper, the 23XI SPEED Institute has been able to provide students over $200,000 in tuition support in just two short years. The program began last year with a well-deserving group of students, and we are excited to again partner with Dr Pepper to provide tuition support for students through the SPEED Institute and 23XI Racing. Congratulations to all the 23 tuition winners and we look forward to hosting two of these talented students for internships at 23XI.”

 

 

2022 Dr Pepper $5,000 Tuition Recipients

Name

School

Major

Nicolas Banda

The University of Texas

Corporate Communications

Khristian Black

High Point University

Business Marketing

John Bonney

 

SUNY, University at Albany

Business Administration; Finance & Business Analytics

Noah Cornelius

 

Appalachian State University

Communication; Electronic Media/Broadcasting

Jose Flores

Universal Technical Institute

Diesel Technology

Angel Garcia

University of Alabama

Mechanical Engineering

Jadyn Godsey

Morgan State University

Civil Engineering

Kennedy Hutchins

UNC Charlotte

Mass Media Communications

Aruoriwo Igbogidi

Morgan State University

Electrical & Computer Engineering

Nicholas Kadela

High Point University

Sports Management

Deyonna Lansden

Middle Tennessee State University

Sports Management & Journalism

Cameryn Love

North Carolina A&T State University

Bioengineering

Skye Mayo

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Aerospace Engineering

Maxwell Neuwrith

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Communications & Environmental Studies

Kareena Nicholson

Morgan State University

Business & Entrepreneurship

Jocelyn Ramirez

Loyola University of Chicago

Entrepreneurship & Finance

Ursula Rice

University of Alabama Huntsville

Mechanical Engineering

Isaac Soria

Cabrillo College

Civil Engineering

Chi Tran

University of Rochester

Business Marketing

Paula Waldeck

NASCAR Technical Institute

Automotive

Christian Walker

UNC Charlotte

Marketing

Luke Welsh

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Computer Science

Johann Wigginton

Berea College

Technology & Applied Design

 

The two recipients of the 23XI Racing internship will be announced on a later date.

 

