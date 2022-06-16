AMA Hall of Famer Broc Glover Returns to the MAVTV Broadcast Team As the Pro Motocross Series Heads East for the First Time This Season

MAVTV Motorsports Network is excited to announce that motorsports legend Broc Glover is stepping back into the MAVTV broadcast booth as an all-star commentator this weekend to provide live analysis and expert insight of round four of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in Mt. Morris, PA.

Glover was one of the sport’s most prolific riders, earning 35 total career wins and cementing himself as an all-time motocross great. He will be sharing the mic with MAVTV host and lead commentator Jason Weigandt. The MAVTV team is excited to have him back in the booth, sharing his expert analysis during the broadcast of the Lucas Oil Stabilizer High Point National at High Point Raceway on Saturday, June 18. The opening race will kick-off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with comprehensive live coverage that will be broadcast on MAVTV Motorsports Network and streamed for free exclusively on both MAVTV.com and MAVTVPlus.com. Domestic coverage of the High Point National in the United States will begin at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET and exclusive live network coverage of both motos in the 250 Class and 450 Class will begin at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Coverage of practice rounds will be live on MAVTV.com and MAVTV Plus beginning at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. MAVTV U.S. Network Broadcast Schedule Saturday, June 18 250 Moto 1 | 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET | LIVE

450 Moto 1 | 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET | LIVE

250 Moto 2 | 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET | LIVE

450 Moto 2 | 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET | LIVE Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if the network is available in your area. MAVTV Motorsports Network is available from most cable and satellite television providers, including DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, Optimum, and Spectrum, and is also available from streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. STREAMING COVERAGE (DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL) In addition to network coverage, fans in the U.S. and in countries around the world can stream all the action from High Point online for free through their smart TV, streaming device, or mobile device by logging on to MAVTV.com and MAVTVPlus.com. Saturday, June 18 Qualifying | 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 14:00 GMT | LIVE

250 Moto 1 | 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 17:00 GMT | LIVE

450 Moto 1 | 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET / 18:00 GMT | LIVE

250 Moto 2 | 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET / 19:00 GMT | LIVE

450 Moto 2 | 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET / 20:00 GMT | LIVE

Press Conference | 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET / 21:15 GMT | LIVE