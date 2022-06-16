Mobil 1 and Hoonigan share first look at Hoonipigasus in action ahead of Pikes Peak

Mobil 1 and Hoonigan are taking on America’s Mountain at the 100th running of Pikes Peak International Hill Climb next weekend with legendary driver Ken Block at the helm of the recently unveiled the “Hoonipigasus.”
Racing fans can now get a first look under the hood of the Hoonipigasus with a sneak peek of its first test drive on the Mobil 1 YouTube.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="/" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
With livery artwork created by Trevor Andrew, known professionally as GucciGhost, the Hoonipigasus has a moniker that combines the spirit of motorsport legacy between three iconic marks: Hoonigan, Porsche and the Mobil 1 Pegasus. The co-branded vehicle and resulting content is the first joint venture of a new partnership that will help fans explore their love of driving in a new way, courtesy of Hoonigan Racing Division and Mobil 1.