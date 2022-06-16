Christine GZ back in action ahead of Sardinia double-header

|
Christine GZ has been passed fit by Veloce Racing to compete in the upcoming Extreme E double-header following her crash in the season opener.
Following an extended break after the first X Prix of Extreme E Season 2, the on-track action resumes in Sardinia with two rounds in one week (6-7 and 9-10 July) and GZ will be back in action for her team alongside Lance Woolridge.
GZ was taken to hospital where it was confirmed she had fractured her foot, and an intensive course of rehab was to follow. Following months of hard work and clearance from the medical team, GZ is now taking part in Veloce’s testing in the South of France.
All Extreme E teams have been given the opportunity to get some testing in ahead of the Island X Prix double-header.
Each team has been allocated 250kWh, with a maximum output of 360kW allowed. This is equivalent to about 125km of running, and each of these kilometres will prove crucial for Veloce as they look to build on the pace showed in NEOM and target a strong performance in Sardinia.
Christine GZ, Veloce Racing, said: “It’s great to see that my hard work has paid off and I’ve recovered in time for the next rounds of Extreme E.
“Everyone in the team has been doing an amazing job to make sure we are ready for action, and testing is going to be a big part of our preparations.
“I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel and to get back to driving with Lance again. We worked together so well in NEOM and I’m excited to see what progress we can make as the season goes on.”
Lance Woolridge, Veloce Racing, commented: “The season opener in NEOM wasn’t the way Christine and I wanted to start our first campaign for Veloce, but the pace we both showed was promising and one of many positives to take from that weekend.
“I’m relieved Christine is okay and fit to race. Of course we’ll both want to go all-out again in Sardinia, but it’s important that we work towards a consistent performance and some solid points from the upcoming double-header, and that starts with this testing.”
