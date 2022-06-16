Sixth Annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest Returns

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires®) is inviting automotive photographers to submit their best “black and white” shot for the sixth annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest. This contest is a celebration in automotive photography that invites photographers of all skill levels with both amateur and professional participating to showcase their work. The event will be returning to Ancillary Studios in Costa Mesa, CA on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The Grand Prize package includes a $3,000 gift card at the Adorama online store, an Adorama Flashpoint XPLOR 600 Lighting Kit, Pelican 1535 Air Carry-On Case with Trekpak Dividers, and an exclusive Toyo Tires branded camera strap. The winning entry will be featured at the Shutter Space Collaborative Car Meet & Automotive Photo Gallery and have their photography shared on Toyo Tires social channels.

In addition to the Grand Prize Winner, the 19 finalists will be featured at the event and receive a $200 gift card at the Adorama online store, a Pelican V100C Vault Equipment Case, and an exclusive Toyo Tires branded DSPTCH camera strap.

Photographers can submit photographs and find contest details at https://woobox.com/7mtbrj

Entries will be judged based on the following criteria: their originality; artistic composition and technical aspect; embodiment of the Toyo Tires’ brand and lifestyle; and the inclusion of this year’s theme, a “black and white” image with no color. Submissions are due no later than Wednesday, July 6, 2022 11:59:59 p.m. PT.