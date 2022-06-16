Friday, Jun 17

Sixth Annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest Returns

Racing News
Thursday, Jun 16 58
Sixth Annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest Returns

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires®) is inviting automotive photographers to submit their best “black and white” shot for the sixth annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest. This contest is a celebration in automotive photography that invites photographers of all skill levels with both amateur and professional participating to showcase their work. The event will be returning to Ancillary Studios in Costa Mesa, CA on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The Grand Prize package includes a $3,000 gift card at the Adorama online store, an Adorama Flashpoint XPLOR 600 Lighting Kit, Pelican 1535 Air Carry-On Case with Trekpak Dividers, and an exclusive Toyo Tires branded camera strap. The winning entry will be featured at the Shutter Space Collaborative Car Meet & Automotive Photo Gallery and have their photography shared on Toyo Tires social channels.

In addition to the Grand Prize Winner, the 19 finalists will be featured at the event and receive a $200 gift card at the Adorama online store, a Pelican V100C Vault Equipment Case, and an exclusive Toyo Tires branded DSPTCH camera strap.

Photographers can submit photographs and find contest details at https://woobox.com/7mtbrj

Entries will be judged based on the following criteria: their originality; artistic composition and technical aspect; embodiment of the Toyo Tires’ brand and lifestyle; and the inclusion of this year’s theme, a “black and white” image with no color. Submissions are due no later than Wednesday, July 6, 2022 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

Learn more about Toyo Tires at www.toyotires.com.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Extreme E returns to Sardinia for a double summer showdown co-organised with the Automobile Club d'Italia Christine GZ back in action ahead of Sardinia double-header »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.