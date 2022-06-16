Peacock to Present Exclusive Live Coverage of 10-Race Nitro Rallycross season

Thrill One Sports & Entertainment and NBC Sports have renewed their media rights agreement for the 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross season with all races to be presented live exclusively on Peacock, both parties announced today.

All 10 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross events from around the world, featuring nearly 80 hours of coverage of heats, qualifiers and main event races, will be presented live on Peacock with encore presentations on CNBC and NBC Sports digital platforms. NBC will also air a season finale race encore during the season.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Nitro Rallycross for a second consecutive season, and Peacock is the perfect place for NRX superfans to come for every minute of live racing,” said Mike Perman, Vice President, Programming, NBC Sports. “The action-packed, innovative style of NRX racing is a seamless fit in NBC Sports’ extensive motorsports portfolio.”

“It is great to have Nitro Rallycross back on Peacock for another season,” said Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. “Nitro RX will expand globally to 10 races this season and debut the FC1-X, our all-electric, 1000+ hp supercar. With market leaders like NASCAR and INDYCAR, NBC Sports is the perfect home for our disruptive new motorsport.”

Nitro Rallycross race action begins with the 2022-23 season opener from Lydden Hill in Canterbury, United Kingdom, on June 18-19 across Peacock, CNBC and NBC Sports digital platforms. Complete season-long programming details will be announced in the coming days.

Last season, Thrill One Sports & Entertainment and NBC Sports presented five races live on Peacock and encores on NBCSN in the first year of the media rights partnership.

Nitro Rallycross joins Peacock’s robust motorsports programming featuring NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races, The Dale Jr. Download, and NASCAR America Motormouths. Peacock’s expansive live sports programming coverage also includes MLB Sunday Leadoff, Triple Crown horse racing, golf, the USFL, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.