Friday, Jun 17

Peacock to Present Exclusive Live Coverage of 10-Race Nitro Rallycross season

Racing News
Thursday, Jun 16 56
Peacock to Present Exclusive Live Coverage of 10-Race Nitro Rallycross season

Thrill One Sports & Entertainment and NBC Sports have renewed their media rights agreement for the 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross season with all races to be presented live exclusively on Peacock, both parties announced today.

 

All 10 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross events from around the world, featuring nearly 80 hours of coverage of heats, qualifiers and main event races, will be presented live on Peacock with encore presentations on CNBC and NBC Sports digital platforms. NBC will also air a season finale race encore during the season.

 

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Nitro Rallycross for a second consecutive season, and Peacock is the perfect place for NRX superfans to come for every minute of live racing,” said Mike Perman, Vice President, Programming, NBC Sports. “The action-packed, innovative style of NRX racing is a seamless fit in NBC Sports’ extensive motorsports portfolio.”

 

“It is great to have Nitro Rallycross back on Peacock for another season,” said Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. “Nitro RX will expand globally to 10 races this season and debut the FC1-X, our all-electric, 1000+ hp supercar. With market leaders like NASCAR and INDYCAR, NBC Sports is the perfect home for our disruptive new motorsport.”

 

Nitro Rallycross race action begins with the 2022-23 season opener from Lydden Hill in Canterbury, United Kingdom, on June 18-19 across Peacock, CNBC and NBC Sports digital platforms. Complete season-long programming details will be announced in the coming days.

 

Last season, Thrill One Sports & Entertainment and NBC Sports presented five races live on Peacock and encores on NBCSN in the first year of the media rights partnership.

 

Nitro Rallycross joins Peacock’s robust motorsports programming featuring NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races, The Dale Jr. Download, and NASCAR America Motormouths. Peacock’s expansive live sports programming coverage also includes MLB Sunday Leadoff, Triple Crown horse racing, golf, the USFL, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick ShowPro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Cadillac Unveils ‘Artful yet Functional’ GTP Design Extreme E returns to Sardinia for a double summer showdown co-organised with the Automobile Club d'Italia »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.