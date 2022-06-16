Keegan Kincaid Returns to Championship Off-Road Pro 2 Ranks in Antigo Opener

With a similarly refreshed field to go up against, luck wasn’t quite on Kincaid’s side the same way it was when he regained the championship lead in last year’s finale from Crandon, or even in last year’s sweep of the Antigo races. Finishes of ninth and 12th across the two race days have the team looking ahead to the second event of the month, a return to Kincaid’s home track of Crandon International Raceway for the return of the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run.
“It wasn’t the weekend we had planned on, but nonetheless, I’m grateful for the support of all of our fans and sponsors,” said Kincaid. “The results sheet from Antigo doesn’t reflect the kind of backing we have, or the finishes that we deserve. Fortunately, there’s a lot of racing left this season, and we’ll be sure to make the most of it from here on out. I’m excited to head back to Crandon and put us back on top of the box!”