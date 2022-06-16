Weir and Kohlbecker Show Strong Race Runs at Road America

|
“This was a rough weekend but we still came out unscathed,” said Weir. “We were struggling on pace all weekend and didn’t know where to find it. Through our frustrations, we still ended up being competitive during the races. With not very many opportunities, we ended up lower than where we wanted, but there is always another time where we can show our true potential. I just want to thank the whole team for helping persevere through these hard times. These are the weekends that we can learn a lot from.”
Teammate Spike Kohlbecker also started deeper in the field for both races, but like Weir, knew he had the package to be racing at the front. Kohlbecker rose to the challenge, passing a total of seven cars in Race 1, finishing P9, and setting himself up for another solid run in the #33 car in Race 2. In Race 2, Kohlbecker had a great start and gained five positions up from P17 on the opening lap alone. Following an impressive drive in the 12-lap contest, Kohlbecker crossed the start/finish line in P10 to round out the weekend.