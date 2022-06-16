SKI Autosports Debuts in SRO GT America this week at VIR

The long-awaited debut of SKI Autosports in the SRO Americas series is finally here. The team will campaign a Ferrari 458 GT with famed sports car driver Andy Pilgrim in the GT America category.
VIRginia International Raceway will host the series at the historic 3.27 miles, 17-turn course. The team will take part in the test days on Wednesday and Thursday before the official SRO event schedule begins on Friday, June 17th.
The GT America category is one of the most diverse in the SRO series. SKI will compete against other Ferraris, in addition to Mercedes AMG, Audi, Corvette and Lamborghini. With the weather forecast this weekend at VIR being between high 80’s and low 90’s the 40 minute races will be tough on both cars and drivers.
British born – American racing driver, Andy Pilgrim’s career has included stints as a factory Corvette and Cadillac driver. Pilgrim is a multi-time podium finisher at Le Mans 24 Hour and a Rolex 24 at Daytona winner. He’s not new to the SRO/World Challenge series and sprint race format. Pilgrim raced in the Cadillac’s in the Series top category for many seasons, winning the championship in 2005. The Cadillac factory program was one of the most successful in SRO/World Challenge series history.
“We've been waiting and preparing for this week for a long time”, said SKI Autosport team owner Kent Hussey. “Melissa and I have been involved in motorsports for decades in various roles and series but this is one of our most exciting ventures. We’re proud to have Andy Pilgrim at the wheel and veteran team manager Phil Creighton behind our efforts.
“As a team, we are very familiar with the Ferrari 458 GT and feel we will be competitive from the start. We had great success at VIR last year with Andy driving the same Ferrari 458 GT at the International GT event. We finished first overall in all three races on the weekend.
“The weather forecast is for high heat and humidity which will put all the teams to the test but we’re all up against the same elements, we will be prepared. We’ve put together a great team, with a very talented driver and we’re really looking forward to hitting the track.”
SCHEDULE:
Friday, June 17
8:30 AM: Practice
1:45 PM: Practice
Saturday, June 18
8 AM: Qualifying
12:10PM: Race #1 - 40 minute race
Sunday, June 19
8:45AM: Race #2 - 40 minute race
Live on-track action is available at https://www.gtamerica.us/
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
