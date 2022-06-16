The Race at the Historic New York Road Course Also Serves as the Third Round of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup

Entry List ( Click here DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The largest field for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen since 2014 is set to take to the Watkins Glen International road course next week for the next stop of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Forty-nine cars are entered for the six-hour race on June 26 that serves as the seventh event of the 2022 WeatherTech Championship season and third round of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup. All five classes will be in competition together for the first time since the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts in March. Here’s what you need to know heading into the pivotal race weekend at the historic natural terrain circuit: Watkins Glen International – Watkins Glen, New York June 23-26, 2022 Fast Facts Race Day/Time: Sunday, June 26 – 10:40 a.m. ET USA Network Coverage: LIVE – 2-5 p.m. Streaming Coverage: LIVE – Flag-to-flag beginning at 10:40 a.m. on Peacock (in the U.S.) and IMSA.com/TVLive (outside the U.S.) IMSA.com/TVLive Live Qualifying Stream: Saturday, June 25 – 1:15 p.m. IMSA Radio: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins Sunday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. (XM 207, SiriusXM Web/App 992) Circuit Type: 3.4-mile, 11-turn road course Classes Competing: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) Race Length: 6 hours Track Social Media: Twitter: @WGI

Tight Points Battles Throughout: All five classes feature close competition at the top of their respective standings. The largest margin for any leader is just 50 points (the difference between a first- and third-place race finish) and the narrowest margin is but nine points. It means that all the class championships remain wide open and puts a premium on qualifying and finishing well at The Glen and succeeding races.

Michelin Endurance Cup Resumes: The Sahlen’s Six Hours marks the third of four events making up the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, where drivers and teams rack up points at designated junctures of each endurance race separate from the season championship. Points at Watkins Glen (five for being in first place in class, four points for second place, three points for third and two points for all others) will be awarded at the halfway mark and conclusion of the six-hour race. The competition in the Michelin Endurance Cup is extremely close in all classes, with no team or driver leading by more than four points.

Return of the Prancing Horse: Ferrari is back on the grid as the famed Italian marque continues its Michelin Endurance Cup quest in both the GTD PRO and GTD classes. The No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 that finished second in the Rolex 24 At Daytona to open the season in January returns in GTD PRO, while the No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari that won the GTD class at Sebring in March is back as well. Who’s Hot? No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura: While they haven’t won a race since the season-opening Rolex 24, Oliver Jarvis, Tom Blomqvist and the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura ARX-05 have been the most consistent of late, with second-place finishes in the last three races. It’s allowed them to retake the DPi season points lead, 10 better than Filipe Albuquerque, Ricky Taylor and the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura.

Ben Keating: The versatile Texan is fresh off winning at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GTE Am class on June 12. Keating also won the last WeatherTech Championship race he was in, at Sebring in March. He and co-drivers Mikkel Jensen and Scott Huffaker are piloting the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 in just the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup races this season and are a threat to come out on top again at The Glen. Who’s Good Here? Auberlen, Barbosa and Lally: Three veteran drivers – Bill Auberlen, Joao Barbosa and Andy Lally – have each won the Sahlen’s Six Hours four times. Auberlen’s first win at The Glen came two decades ago and he won in GTD last year. Barbosa’s four wins have all come in the past decade in the top prototype class; he’ll be driving the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport LMP3 this year. The most recent of Lally’s four victories came five years ago in the same GTD class in which he’ll drive this year.

Bomarito Aims for Threepeat: Jonathan Bomarito is riding a two-race win streak in the six-hour race heading into the 2022 edition. He was a member of the Mazda DPi team that won in 2019 and ’21, and he will go for a third straight triumph this year in the No. 11 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports LMP2. Previous Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen Winners in 2022 Field (25) Bill Auberlen (4): GT – 2002, 2004; GTLM – 2017; GTD – 2021 Joao Barbosa (4): DP – 2012, 2013; P – 2016, 2017 Andy Lally (4): SGS – 2004; GT – 2007, 2010; GTD – 2017 Richard Westbrook (3): P – 2014, 2015; GTLM – 2016 Jonathan Bomarito (2): DPi – 2019, 2021 John Edwards (2): GT – 2012, 2013 Antonio Garcia (2): GTLM – 2014, 2021 Spencer Pumpelly (2): GT – 2007, 2010 Renger van der Zande (2): PC – 2015, 2016 Filipe Albuquerque (1): P – 2017 Jonathan Bennett (1): PC – 2014 Colin Braun (1): PC – 2014 Mario Farnbacher (1): GTD – 2019 Robby Foley (1): GTD – 2021 Felipe Fraga (1): LMP3 – 2021 Oliver Jarvis (1): DPi – 2021 Katherine Legge (1): GTD – 2017 Dirk Mueller (1): GTLM – 2018 Olivier Pla (1): DPi – 2019 Gar Robinson (1): LMP3 – 2021 Bryan Sellers (1): GTLM – 2015 Jordan Taylor (1): GTLM – 2021 Ricky Taylor (1): DP – 2011 Steven Thomas (1): LMP2 – 2021 Don Yount (1): GTD – 2018 Previous Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen Pole Winners in 2022 Field (16) Bill Auberlen (3): GTS-3 – 1997; GT3 – 1998; GT – 2004 Colin Braun (2): PC – 2014; P – 2018 Antonio Garcia (2): GTLM – 2019, 2021 Andy Lally (2): GT – 2005; GTD – 2017 Jordan Taylor (2): GT – 2011, 2012 Ricky Taylor (2): DP – 2011; DPi – 2021 Richard Westbrook (2): GTLM – 2016, 2018 Joao Barbosa (1): GT – 2002 Pipo Derani (1): P – 2017 Mario Farnbacher (1): GTD – 2016 Jack Hawksworth (1): GTD – 2018 Trent Hindman (1): GTD – 2019 Oliver Jarvis (1): DPi – 2019 Kyle Kirkwood (1): GTD – 2021 Steven Thomas (1): LMP2 – 2021 Renger van der Zande (1): PC – 2016 Previous Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen Winning Teams in 2022 Field (12) Chip Ganassi Racing (6): DP – 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010; GTLM – 2016, 2018 Action Express Racing (4): DP – 2012, 2013; P – 2016, 2017 Turner Motorsport (3): GTD – 2014, 2018, 2021 Corvette Racing (2): GTLM – 2014, 2021 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian (2): GTD – 2017, 2019 Riley Motorsports (2): GTD – 2015; LMP3 – 2021 BMW Team RLL (1): GTLM – 2017 CORE autosport (1): PC – 2014 JDC Miller MotorSports (1): P – 2018 Performance Tech Motorsports (1): PC – 2017 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports (1): LMP2 – 2019 Wayne Taylor Racing (1): DP – 2011 Previous Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen Winning Manufacturers in 2022 Field (7) Porsche – 53 Chevrolet – 18 BMW – 9 Ferrari – 8 Lexus – 3 Acura – 2 Cadillac – 1