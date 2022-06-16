NTT Indycar Series Viewership off to Best Start Since 2017 Across NBC Sports

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.721 million viewers across NBC Sports platforms (NBC, Peacock, USA Network) this season, making it the most-watched start to a season through the first eight races since 2017 (1.760 million; ABC/NBCSN). The beginning of the 2022 season is also up 5% vs. last year’s comparable coverage (1.634 million; NBC/NBCSN).

Bolstered by streaming on Peacock, 2022 ranks as the most-streamed INDYCAR season on record with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 60,900 viewers. Last month’s 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 was the most-streamed INDYCAR race ever with an AMA of 218,800 viewers. The AMA also includes streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

Sunday’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America averaged a TAD of 1.110 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched edition of the race since 2019 (1.110 million; NBC).

Viewership for Josef Newgarden’s third win of the season last Sunday peaked with a TV-only audience of 1.279 million viewers and averaged a household rating of 0.69. TAD is based on data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues with the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday, July 3, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports PR