Brody Roa Takes Second in Ventura Raceway Sprint Car Race

Brody Roa made his only 2022 trip to the Ventura Raceway to race a 410 sprint car a successful one when he finished second in the 30-lap USAC/CRA main event last Saturday night. The finish gave him two podiums in his last two races.

Roa and the #91R team welcomed the journey to the beachside track as it got them away from the sizzling inland temperatures that prevailed in Southern California. The veteran driver was joined by 23 other USAC/CRA series competitors at the track that features background noise from the Pacific Ocean.

Roa, who lives in Garden Grove, California, put the brilliant green #91R through its paces in qualifying on the tiny 1/5 mile oval. He ended up eighth quickest in the field with a time of 13.288. The veteran driver then went from fourth to second in heat race #2. That earned him the outside row one starting spot for the main event.

As soon as the green flag waved at the track that was quickly becoming shrouded in fog, 31-year-old Roa went to the outside to try and beat the pole-sitter to turn one. As he and others quickly found out, it was going to take a lot to get by on the outside. The best hope for all drivers was for the car in front of them to slip off the pole as the outside was not the place to be.

The leader had Roa hounding him from behind, but he was driving a perfect race. His only real bobble came as they exited turn two on the third lap when he slightly slipped off the pole. Roa tried to shoot through the momentary gap, but there was not enough room.

Throughout the remainder of the race, as Roa stalked the leader, he was constantly fending off the advances of the third and fourth-place drivers who did not give him a moment’s rest. Despite a handful of yellow slowing the action, the intensity of the battle between the top four never ended. Roa survived all the thrusts of the third, fourth and fifth place cars and came home with a hard-earned second-place finish.

Roa’s clean driving saw him lauded by winner Tanner Boul at the end of the race. “I think Brody was a little better than us, but there really was not a way to get around somebody without turning them,” Boules told the crowd. “He kind of gave me a little nudge every now and then to remind me he was still there, but he never turned me.”

“We will take it,” Roa said over the track mic. “It was kind of follow the leader around the bottom. Congratulation to Tanner and those guys (the winner and his crew). He never put a wheel wrong the whole time. Thanks to everybody who puts into this program. They have done a ton for us and we appreciate it.”

The second-place finish equaled Roa’s season-best performance that he turned in at the ASCS/CAS race at the Central Arizona Speedway on February 12th.

Up next for Roa will be the inaugural Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial at Perris Auto Speedway on June 25th. After that, plans are to head to Indiana for the annual Indiana Sprint Week that begins on July 22.

In 2022, Roa will race USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, Caltrol, "Biker" Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

