VP Racing Fuels Returns as the Official Fuel Supplier of the Camping World SRX Series for 2022 Season

The Camping World SRX Series announced today the return of VP Racing Fuels as the Official Fuel Supplier of SRX for the 2022 season. A global leader in performance fuels, lubricants, and additives, VP Racing, is synonymous with racing.

“The 2021 SRX inaugural year was an outstanding experience,” said Bruce Hendel, Senior Vice President, Global Sales for VP. “SRX on CBS is the perfect platform to showcase our commitment to racing and to bringing racers and consumers alike the most technologically advanced products on the track and at retail.”

As an official partner of the Camping World SRX Series, VP Racing Fuels will be featured on driver and crew uniforms throughout the 2022 season and provide the team with fuel, coolant, brake fluids and car detailing products.

"VP Racing Fuels is a sponsor we can’t race without,” said Camping World SRX Series CEO Don Hawk. “We're very excited for the 2022 SRX season and the partnership with VP and so many of their products."

The 2022 Camping World SRX Series Season kicks off at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, June 18. Following the season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET.

For more information about VP Racing Fuels and its products for racers, enthusiasts, and general consumers, visit vpracingfuels.com.

For more information on the Camping World SRX Series and the 2022 season, please visit SRXRacing.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SRX PR