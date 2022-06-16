Ohio! Find it Here. Joins SRX to Support the Championship Race at Sharon Speedway

A destination for new adventures and making new summer memories, Ohio! Find it Here. and Sharon Speedway are the perfect combination for your next family adventure. When the stars of SRX Racing arrive in Hartford, Ohio for the season finale on July 23, Ohio! Find it Here. will welcome fans from all over the country to one of Ohio’s unique attractions, Sharon Speedway.

“With so many great destinations in Ohio for families to travel to this summer, we’re proud to welcome SRX Racing to one of our own communities as they compete at Sharon Speedway on July 23,” said Matt MacLaren, Director of Tourism Ohio. “SRX was exciting to watch last season and a great way to bring families and friends together with some of motorsports biggest stars. We’re looking forward to a fun-filled, memorable night of racing at Sharon Speedway.”

The 2022 SRX season gets under way at Five Flags Speedway on June 18 and ends the six-week season at Sharon Speedway on July 23 to determine the 2022 champion. Previously announced, Dave Blaney and Ryan Blaney will join the eight championship contenders at Sharon Speedway to compete against each other in front of their home crowd.

“Last season we had a great first year with SRX,” said Reid A. Mobley, SRX Chief Revenue Officer. “We plan to continue the momentum from last year with new tracks, new drivers and new partners like Ohio! Find it Here. We’re excited to welcome Ohio! Find it Here. to the SRX Family and to work together to make the race weekend at Sharon Speedway a memorable one for the fans, drivers and the local community of Hartford.”

SRX PR