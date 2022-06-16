Chase Elliott Joins SRX All-Star Lineup for Season Finale at Sharon Speedway

SRX Racing announced today Chase Elliott will join the competition for the 2022 season finale at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio on July 23.

“I’m excited to get back in one of the SRX cars this season,” said Elliott, who outdueled Tony Stewart and his father Bill Elliott to win the SRX Nashville race last July. “Last season was a lot of fun and a cool memory for me competing against my dad. The opportunity to race at Sharon Speedway and compete on dirt against the likes of Ryan and Dave Blaney and some guys I’ve looked up to my entire career is really appealing. I’m looking forward to the race, seeing all of the fans come out and hopefully I do well again.”

In addition to the eight championship contenders competing again Elliott in the season finale, SRX previously announced Dave and Ryan Blaney will join the field at Sharon Speedway in front of their home crowd.

Elliott’s previous appearance on the SRX series came last season at the Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee where he finished the first heat in second and the second heat in eighth before winning the feature event.

"When I started at SRX, one of my goals was to get Chase to re-sign and run again in the SRX 2022 season,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk. “Chase is a man that can drive anything and also I knew he would have a huge impact on tickets sales for Sharon Speedway and on the television ratings on CBS. I'm very happy he was able to make this work for us and for the fans of his and SRX."

For the more information on SRX Racing and the 2022 season, please visit SRXRacing.com and follow on social media.

SRX PR