Whelen Returns to SRX Racing for the 2022 Season

Following a successful partnership in 2021, Whelen returns to SRX Racing as an official partner for the 2022 season. Whelen will have their brand marks used on various CBS in-car cameras throughout the 2022 season.

“We’re excited to be back with SRX this season,” said Peter Tiezzi, General Manager of Motorsports for Whelen. “The inaugural season was one for the record books with sold out crowds, fans from every form of racing and great on-track competition. We know this year will deliver the same entertainment and build off of the momentum from last season.”

Just 60 miles from one of Whelen’s two American manufacturing facilities, the stars of SRX will take to Stafford Motor Speedway on July 2. This is the second year the series has competed on the historic Connecticut short track.

“Racing and Whelen are two synonymous terms for any race track and series in the USA, so we at SRX are grateful for the safety and the relationship of this great company,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk.

The 2022 SRX Season kicks off at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, June 18. Following the season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET.

SRX PR