Progressive Insurance® Returns to Camping World SRX Series for the 2022 Season with Driver Michael Waltrip

SRX Racing announced today the return of Progressive as a sponsor for the 2022 season. Continuing their relationship with Michael Waltrip, Progressive will be featured on the No. 15 car for the entire 2022 SRX season.

“I’m really excited to have Progressive on board this season,” said Waltrip. “Last year we had a great run together and I can’t wait to get back to the track in front of our great fans and show them some good, short-track racing on Saturday night’s during the summer. We’ve got a great group this season and I know the show will be one you won’t want to miss each week.”

During the 2021 season, Waltrip had his best showing at Knoxville Raceway where he started the Feature Event from the seventh position and led six laps before finishing fifth.

“Progressive is an outstanding sponsor for SRX so we are very excited about their 2022 return to the race car driven by Michael Waltrip,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk. ”We appreciate the relationship and look forward to many more years together.”

In addition to their placement on the No. 15 car, Progressive will be an associate sponsor on all cars during the season with banners at the track and Start/Finish line branding.

The 2022 SRX Season kicks off at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, June 18. Following the season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All six races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET.

SRX PR